Nigerian singer Korede Bello recently took to Instagram to address fans questioning his whereabouts, offering a thoughtful and introspective reply to their concerns

Bello emphasized that he has remained present, focusing on self-discovery and subtly suggesting ongoing creative work that may soon emerge

His detailed and philosophical response reflects a deliberate effort to maintain a connection with his fanbase, using poetic language to reframe their curiosity.

As of March 10, 2025, Nigerian singer Korede Bello, known for his Afrobeats hits like "Godwin" and his time with Mavin Records, shared a reflective post on his Instagram page addressing the recurring question from fans: “Where have you been?”

The statement, rich with introspection and metaphor, provides insight into his current state of mind and serves as a direct response to followers who have noted his lower public profile in recent years.

Bello’s words quickly resonated with his audience, reinforcing his enduring relevance in the Nigerian music scene despite a shift in visibility.

See what Korede Bello posted:

In his Instagram post, Bello wrote: "Whenever I hear or see comments like “Where have you been?” I'm always usually kind of surprised. Why? Because I've been here all along, with me, myself and I. I'm grateful that I don't have to ask myself “Korede, where are you?” For it is better for the world to ask ‘Where have you been’ than for you to ask yourself “Who am I... where am I?” Don't you know that you can be extremely rich and famous but lost inside your mind? I have come to realize that the more you connect with yourself the less the world connects with you. You think different, you act different because you are different.

"They might even say ‘Who do you think you are?...’ But this hero's journey is so necessary because you cannot truly stand out until you stand out and become outstanding. When you truly find yourself, you find peace. And even though you may lose some things temporarily, what matters most is that you don’t lose yourself, you're worth more than things that come and go. You ARE and will always BE. So my people, just because you don't experience the sunlight at night time doesn’t mean it's not shining where it is. Surely you will experience the light again when gravity spins you in my direction. I am Light. I am Akorede." This quote frames his time away from the spotlight as a period of personal growth, emphasizing self-awareness over external validation.

What were the fans' reactions?

@dammyrealofficial said;

"Goosebumps ❤️🙌 You are always present Akorede mi.."

@bamiroadesewa said;

"We that roll with you and your music , we know where you are, and that's ok"

@tutuofabuja said;

"Korede always with words on marble"

@ms_michelleeeeeee said;

IT'S BETTER FOR THE WORLD TO ASK WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN. THAN FOR YOU TO ASK YOURSELF WHO AM I .... WHERE AM I "

@lolo_wine_1 said;

Koredeeee, you’re such a light, I’m glad you never forgot that💙💙

What has Korede Bello been up to recently?

The Instagram statement also ties into Bello’s career journey. Since leaving Mavin Records in 2021, he has embraced independence, releasing the "Beauty & Bliss" EP in 2023 with collaborations featuring Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi, and a two-track project in 2024, including "Minding My Business" with Don Jazzy.

His reference to being “Light” and the promise of fans experiencing “the light again” hints at forthcoming work, suggesting that his introspective phase has fueled his artistry. This period of selective releases and personal exploration keeps his audience anticipating his next move.

Korede Bello’s Manager’s Surprise Gift

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Korede Bello bought a brand new car as a birthday gift to his manager. The article details how Bello gifted his manager of ten years, Casimir Uwaegbute, a Lexus for his birthday, an act that left Uwaegbute visibly shocked and grateful.

This gesture, reported by Legit.ng, aligns with the themes in his Instagram post—valuing meaningful connections over transient gains.

Both the car gift and his reflective words illustrate Bello’s focus on staying grounded and impactful, proving that his “whereabouts” encompass both personal generosity and professional evolution as of March 10, 2025.

