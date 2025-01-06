American rapper Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, are still going strong two years after they got married

On Thursday, January 2, the rapper shared a series of Instagram Stories to celebrate his woman's 30th birthday

In the photographs, Kanye showcased himself and Censori in sultry positions that captured the attention of online users

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned 30 on Sunday, January 5, and the rapper celebrated the occasion by posting a sultry video of her.

Kanye used Instagram to congratulate his wife, posting a black-and-white video of unclad Bianca having a bath.

Censori, who was born in Melbourne, was seen shooting a sensual glance at the camera while lounging in the pool, her raven hair tucked back into a bun.

'Happy birthday, baby,' he captioned the video.

E Online reported that the Australian architect, who recently went braless in a stunning sheer top, celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday with a lavish party. Both she and Kanye released photos from her raucous party.

One clip from the night had Bianca enjoying a sensual dance with Spanish actress Penelope Cruz.

The Daily Mail also reported that she and Penelope were seen writhing on the dance floor together, caught in the rhythm of Azealia Banks' smash song 212.

At her party, Bianca looked stunning in a barely-there black bodysuit that emphasised her big cleavage. The upper part of her outfit had a low plunging neckline that fell dramatically down to her waist.

She finished her appearance with pointed-toe black high-heeled boots. She wore smokey eye makeup, natural lipstick, and her typical sleek bun.

Meanwhile, Kanye looked dapper in an all-black outfit for the event. Another romantic video showed Bianca dancing in Kanye's arms, her legs wrapped around his waist. Bianca was seen smiling brightly as Kanye carried her around.

She also shared two photos of them sharing steamy kisses on her Instagram Stories.

Kanye and Bianca's relationship

Kanye and Bianca married in December 2022, less than a month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian—with whom he has children North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5—was finalised.

In a different report, Kanye and his wife were reportedly banned from using the services of a Venice boat company.

The controversial famous couple caused a stir when they were photographed in a compromising position that got people talking.

The pictures showed the rapper sitting with his pants down while Censori crouched between his legs. Her daring fashion choices, which include sheer and tight-fitting bodysuits exposing her private parts, have sparked a backlash from a section of Italians.

Kanye West confronts paparazzi

Legit.ng previously reported how Kanye West confronted paparazzi taking photos of him and Bianca Censori.

The father of four had been keeping a low profile amid rumours that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

On Monday, January 23, Ye resurfaced and was captured on video shared by The Shade Room as he and Censori attempted to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon.

"Stop. Just stop, bro, It's antagonistic. You got the shot. It's like, you don't even know. You just jump up on people like this," Kanye warned.

