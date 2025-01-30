Burna Boy recently made some expensive purchase of three accessories and the video surfaced online

In the clip, he was wearing two of the wristwatches on his wrist as he smiled at them while admiring his choice

Someone in the background was heard sharing the amount he used in purchasing them and taunted Cubana Chiefpriest with it

Self acclaimed giant of African, Ebunolwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has showed that he will spare no cost when it comes to buying his accessories as seen a in viral video.

In the clip, the singer, who got a cyber truck for his trusted aide, was seen flaunting three watches he bought in a day. Two Richard Mille watches and one Patek Philippe watch.

Burna Boy shares brags about designer watches. Photo credit@burnaboygram

He was admiring his latest acquisition when someone said that he paid $1.5million to get the three designer wristwatches.

Man analyses Burna Boy's watches

In the recording, a man was heard speaking about the two fashion accessories. He said one of the Richard Mille watch had factory diamond.

And the other was the fourth one made in 2025. He disclosed that it was not an after market production but was a limited edition.

The man sitting in front of Burna Boy said that he was rethinking about his life after seeing the watches.

Also in the clip, Burna Boy started counting the number of Richard Mille watches he ha. He said he has seven of them.

Recall that Burna Boy usually spoils himself silly with the good things of life. He bought a Rolls-Royce which was customised with diamond in 2024.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy buying three watches in a day. Here are some of the comments below:

@bumblebeerose_christina:

"Vanity one of the most deadliest of all. God help us and heal us - amen."

@harrismbingir:

"Person say bundle by bundle, una think he be CP mates ? Even CP oga dey humble for where he dey."

@issyomma:

"This one clearly never thought he’d be rich in this life. You made it bro! Rest."

@ernychuks:

"Nice. OBO is really setting standards."

@chobabby:

"As Davido wear for two wrist, he rush do him own. Copy Copy."

@pilas_de_aceite:

"Baba de under serious pressure but how baba wan meet up to billionaire pikin way even hold pass am personally?"

@fancyovy:

"Make he sha buy private jet, he don use him show money buy watch."

@herbertjaneannora:

"burnaboygram more wins. I can manage and run a child care center with your help and resources. A lot of children suffering from abusive parents in Nigeria."

@nezkidthebarber:

"Small thing onna go carry davido matter come up you people should leave this guys and go and work ur way out of the trenches onna too like problem."

