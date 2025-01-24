Nigerian intentional superstar Wizkid had netizens' attention after a video captured him at an event in Lagos

The father of five was seen coming out of a building perceived to be either an event hall or club when he spotted a lady outside

Wizkid, on passing beside the young woman, immediately turned his back to admire her; fans and netizens made different observations about that act

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, made waves online following his reaction at an event he attended in Lagos.

The Afrobeats star appeared to be stepping out from either an exit or entrance when he encountered a small crowd.

A trending video of Wizkid looking at a lady spurs debate.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid, who recently welcomed his newborn baby girl with Jada P, was seen holding a cup of drink when he passed one of the ladies in the crowd.

The Essence crooner immediately turned to see her back view and, in a split second, focused on his destination.

Watch the video below:

The singer previously caused a buzz on social media after a video emerged showing him fondly holding an endowed lady by the waist at a nightclub in Lagos.

Recall that Wizkid has been spotted at different events in Lagos since his return to Nigeria for the 'Detty December.'

The viral clip showed Wizkid, who recently lost his phone while performing at an event, enjoying himself in the company of friends. Wizkid's display with the lady, especially after she was seen dragging him to a corner, sparked curiosity about their relationship.

The unknown lady, who spotted a fitted outfit, appeared comfortable with the singer's gesture around her.

Still on Wizkid and Women, Legit.ng reported that he was back in the spotlight after making headlines during the Christmas season.

The Afrobeats star was seen on a night out with an unidentified woman. A video showed Wizkid driving his luxury ride with a fair-petite woman seated beside him in the front passenger's seat. The young lady noticed the camera flashlights capturing the moment and immediately used her hands to cover her face.

Wizkid's clip from party trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teepeestorenaija said:

"Celebrities too are human let him breathe."

bxt_gadets wrote:

"How do this girls have that much composure when machala pass them… I fit faint."

uchemaduaguw said:

"May our fans not ignore us in public like they ignore Wizkid 003."

gidi_nations wrote:

"He was surprise she didn’t freak out seeing him as wizzy .. for mind he go ask who she be."

asiwajuric said:

"Baba was passing and talking to the guy whose behind him keep Ur head line for urself no be beans."

official desire wrote:

"He was having a conversation with his friend and turned to make sure his friend was still with him and not lagging behind, but somehow the story has been twisted to make it seem like he was ogling at girls instead."

heroreigns reacted:

"Slim girls always wins, don’t keee yourself on BBL. Jesus loves you."

mintye234 said:

"And the girl no even look em side, the guy too short with nonsense pride."

Jada P gushes about Wizkid

In other news via Legit.ng, Jada P. showered the music star with accolades when she celebrated her birthday last year.

The now mother of three also spoke about motherhood and how it felt to take care of her two boys.

She noted that Wizkid made her feel safe and allowed her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their children.

