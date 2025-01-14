Popular gospel artist Moses Bliss has sent a public message to his fans and followers over the excitement surrounding his newborn

The Daddy Wey Dey Pamper crooner and his heartthrob Marie Bliss announced the arrival of their firstborn on January 14

Following that, the lyrical evangelist narrated how various have been sending pictures of people's newborns to congratulate him and his wife

Renowned gospel artist Moses Bliss has cautioned Nigerians not to parade other babies' faces as their own.

He issued this warning in a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 14, noting that his child's face had not yet been shown to the public.

Recall that the musician and his wife, Marie Bliss, announced the birth of their first child on Friday, January 10, 2025.

In a his post, he said it was the doing of the lord. He also disclosed that they were in awe of God's mercy over their family.

While appreciating the love shown to his family since the news, the musician urged Nigerians to cease posting fraudulent visuals, particularly AI-generated images.

He revealed that he had been flooded with images of newborns from various persons throughout the world.

He wrote: "Please stop circulating other people's baby pictures as ours. We appreciate the love, but let's do the right thing. We have not posted our child. Let's stop the AI images too. Pls.

"Thank you specially to those helping us share this post. It's a difficult place to be as people from around the world keep sending us pictures of different babies."

See his post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian gospel had a fantastic time during his traditional wedding to his wife, Marie Wiseborn. Videos from the star-studded ceremony kept netizens glued to their phones throughout Thursday, February 29, 2024.

A clip captured when Moses and his woman gave their vote of thanks amid the beautiful guests who graced their big day. The musician started his speech by correcting the MC for introducing his wife as” the most beautiful bride in Africa” and noted that she was the “most beautiful bride in the whole universe”

Moses Bliss handed the mic over to his sweetheart, who prayed and appreciated everyone who came from different parts of the world to celebrate with them.

Netizens react to Moses Bliss' notice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

Liberty Akpan:

"That's what happens when you're blessed. Through thee all the families of the earth shall be blessed including bloggers."

Geoffrey Uduak:

Some people can't wait to see the baby's face so they can tag another music minister to be the father.."

Naomi's conner TV:

Nigerian's are labour room on their own, they çan deliver and name your child when he/she is still inside the womb."

Justice Anaeke:

"Please don't post the baby starve them. They're waiting for you to post it so they will say the baby doesn't resemble just to distract in this new year."

Ruthie's vlog:

I saw the baby sir I thought he was yours, I had to visit this your page but I didn't see any picture 😣people and lies ehhhn."

Tocras:

"Ahh sir this one now you warned us while I was about posting 4 different babies anyways baby is baby no ."

Moses Bliss and groomsmen cry at his wedding

Moments from the gospel singer's traditional wedding have continued to flood the internet.

One event that left a significant impression on the minds of netizens was when Marie's father was saying his parting words to his daughter amid the musician and his groomsmen.

A little shift from father-daughter time showed how Moses Bliss and his groomsmen had tears in their eyes as they witnessed the moment.

