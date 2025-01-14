A flood of social media reactions have continued to trail the news of the alleged killing of a lady by a man identified as a gospel singer

The gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has been in the news since it was alleged that he murdered his girlfriend in cold blood

However, a Nigerian lady has said it is most likely that Timileyin had backlised from the faith, allowing the devil to capture his soul

The brutal killing of a Nigerian lady is still trending on social media and attracting angry reactions from netizens.

Photos emerged online showing that a man identified as Oluwatimileyin Ajayi had cruelly decapitated his girlfriend.

The lady said Timileyin Ajayi had backslided. Photo credit: Facebook/Faith Chikamma Tobias and Instagram/@ijeomadaisy.

Timi Ajayi is said to be a singer who has released gospel songs, some of which are on YouTube.

Following Timi's arrest by the police, there has been a flood of social media reactions to his alleged crime.

Reacting to the development, a Facebook user, Faith Chikamma Tobias, said the devil captured Timileyin's soul.

She claimed that the gospel singer most likely had backslided before he committed the alleged crime.

She said:

"They said guy is by name Timi Ajayi. A seasoned minister who back slide. Ooooh God! The devil captured this soul. Timi watin make you do this thing? Who are your company? Why you leave this sweet part go choose dangerous part that have landed you into mess?"

Reations as man reportedly murder his girlfriend

Eunice Adaku Duru said:

"Maybe because we Christians judge too much and pray instead of help. Who knows how many times he seek for help and all he got in return is. We will add you in our prayers."

Mavis Chai said:

"God have mercy."

Adeza Bamidele asked:

"Which one be sweet part? Everyone get his/her own part, if your own no cast just keep calm, na time e go take. There's no way that's sweet. Forget religion focus on God and nature."

Kossi Goodness said:

"And this guy voice na heaven, not knowing his heart is something else,Timi what pushed you to do this na. Jesus."

Kossi Goodness said:

"Caeser Tee as he is popularly called. Why did you choose this part? A content creator and one of the social media manager. I can't believe my eyes."

Ellite Attah Emmanuel said:

"I used to know this guy like 6years back. I am still shocked and surprised."

Uchenna Ogbonna said:

"Hmmm It's a painful story. This must be peer pressure that leads this guy to the wrong way."

Nigerian lady laments death of Timi Ajayi's girlfriend

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is sad after hearing the ugly news of how a gospel singer allegedly killed his girlfriend in Abuja.

The lady lamented that the deceased lady looked decent, but the man still allegedly ended her life. She said women were not safe, noting that the gospel singer may not be a Yahoo boy as being claimed.

Cici said the deceased did not follow a rich man or a Yahoo boy, lamenting that it was a gospel singer who ended her life.

