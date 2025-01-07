Social critic Verydarkman has shared his take on the drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged Kenyan baby mama Helen

VDM advised that Cubana Chiefpriest should do a DNA test on his alleged two-year-old son, and noted what he should do to Helen if the result turns out negative

He also shared what the celebrity barman should do for Helen if it the DNA test is positive, and his post gathered massive reactions

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM) has weighed in on the drama between celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu and his alleged baby mama Helen.

VDM noted that Cubana Chiefpriest was his friend but he had to share his opinion since the issue has become a public one.

VDM weighs into the drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @hellen_ati, and @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He advised the celebrity barman to do a DNA test on the boy and if the child is not his, he should charge Helen to court for defamation of character and she should be arrested. However, if the child turns out to be his, he should pay for all the damages he has caused the mother and her child.

VDM analyzes Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby-mama's claim

The social critic, who is known for his social media drama, analyzed the video of Helen's interview with content creator Lucky Udu, where she spoke about how she met Cubana Chiefpriest in Lagos and he got her pregnant.

He called Helen a call girl for visiting Cubana Chiefpriest at Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos a day after she met him at a restaurant. However, he said maybe she yielded to him because the barman is a sweet talker like him (VDM).

According to VDM, Helen should provide the phone number Cubana Chiefpriest used to chat her and receipts of the transfers he made to her bank account. He added that the boy looks like his mum, and not Cubana Chiefpriest. Hence, the barman should not let the allegations to slide.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions as VDM advises Cubana Chiefpriest

Check out some of the reactions as Verydarkman advises Cubana Chiefpriest below:

@__oyebisi:

"This one talks as if he’s the one that gave Nigeria independence."

@perrydtailor:

"But make dem talk true, wetin concern dark man concern this matter now?"

@_vinvivy:

"He’s running from doing DNA test because he’s the father of the baby."

@dorisdobi:

"If he didn’t do it, he would have sued her by now because that would be defamation of character and a dent on his image. Shalom!"

@biwomblog:

"Who made this thing a judge? Why's this thing always on other people's business?"

@lauretta_egboh:

"All we know is that Burna-boy is now the bread winner of the Okechukwu's family."

Lucy Udu finds Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby-mama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were happy to see that Lucky Udu had finally found Helen, the lady who claims to have a two-year-old child for Cubana Chiefpriest.

Recall that the Kenyan lady cried out over her poor living conditions and asked for help from Nigerians.

After Burna Boy offered to help, Lucky Udu successfully connected with Helen, and she was seen smiling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng