Wizkid has been sighted unleashing his rage on someone who was speaking with him, though the face of the person was not seen

In the clip, the singer was asking if the person was speaking with him as he walked toward the person in anger

His reaction to the person, sparked a series of comments among fans who were concerned about the music star

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, showed his other side to someone, who must have annoyed him.

In a video making the rounds online, the singer, who was praised by Reno Omokri months ago, was seen unleashing his anger at the person.

He was walking towards the direction of the person he was speaking with and was shouting at the top of his voice.

He repeatedly asked the person if he was till talking to him. Walking briskly to the person, he continued to make inquiry to known if the person was still on his case.

Man follows Wizkid

Also in the clip, two men followed the Morayo crooner, who topped the charts weeks ago. They both walked at the same space with the music star, who was boiling with rage.

Wizkid was seen wearing a short and sleeveless top. He also had his signature hat on.

Fan were amazed because they have not seen Wizkid almost getting physical with anyone before. Though, he has had alterations with his arch enemy online, and even dragged family members into their feud.

However, the kind of annoyance displayed by the singer was not something usual.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Wizkid's utterance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Wizkid and someone he was annoyed with. Here are some of the comments below:

@blolade215:

"Why u dey push person go help u fight little man and mouth."

@naughtyfancyy:

"Una dey forget say na Surulere boy!."

@dia._iii:

"Who be that man way dey shout for wiz nah."

@idahosa_j:

"Yall seem to forget he’s human like everyone of us."

@rejoice_chimara:

"Seee as he small. Are you still talking to me ? Yes he’s still talking to you, wetin you wan do smallie."

@iam_emmatexgraphixx:

"Abi who is you wey them no fit talk to."

@i_am_brezzy_bright___:

"If Wizzy be know say dem dy video am even the camera man for collect."

@rich_empire001:

"E know go better for who do this video I swear."

@jessica_alterego:

"Short people dy quick vex normally."

@osama_x_44:

"That person get luck say I no dey there."

@ollyvoice_:

"But I believe someone that’ll have the mind to Dey cap wiz face to face sef no go small financially. Might not be rich to wiz level o but him sef go guide small !"

Wizkid reacts as fan jump on stage

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid had reached after a fan jumped on stage to hug him while he was performing.

In the clip, the man wore Wizkid's trousers as security men tried to whisk him off the stage.

The superstar later called the man and promised him a bottle of champagne and praised him for his boldness

