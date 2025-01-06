Singer Adebayo Adeleke, aka Bred, has shared how he would treat people who desire his help in 2025

He noted that this year, he would no longer be a part of those who do crowdfunding for people who desire help

The singer shared the condition that would make him to contribute for the well-being of others, and his post triggered mixed reactions

Singer Adebayo Adeleke, aka Bred, has opened up on how he would react to anyone who desire his help in 2025.

According to the artiste, who is the cousin of Grammy nominee David Adeleke, aka Davido, he said that it is those who have helped him that he would help. He also noted that he would not slash his charges for anyone. Hence, people should pay the amount he charges.

On his Instagram stories, the father-of-two also spoke about his shows and how they have been sold out. His post was made a day after Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, reportedly gave a man Bethel Okechukwu who claimed to be the brother of celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest N49m.

Bethel noted that he was not a lazy person and he is a phone repairer in Alaba International Market, Lagos. He added that he wanted support from Cubana Chiefpriest for his music career. As the celebrity barman did not support him, he allegedly got $30k from Burna Boy and was grateful for the act.

Fans lambast Davido's family

Following Davido's cousin Bred's post that he would not help anyone if the person does not help him, some people fired back at him and his family.

According to some netizens, Davido's family members are too vocal on the internet and they need to tone it down a bit. Others shared how generous Davido is and noted that it was the reason the singer is more successful than his cousin Bred.

See screenshots of Bred's post below:

Reactions to Bred's post on helping others

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Bred's post below:

@flexomolola1:

"If you don’t do it, God will send someone else."

@theconsulatevip:

"This family like capping too much. What if una family be Dangote’s family that means person no go they breathe. Cho Cho Cho too much with zero music talents."

@joyce_linda_01:

"Who Bred don help before sef?"

@jason73482:

"Mumu family and unnecessary Cho Cho Cho."

@jydouricka:

"Who this one don help before? Person wey wife dey complain of fake life at some point?

@marineyuan7:

"If no be your parents, you no make any money for music. Make you rest."

@big_wave1:

"Dem de see your 5 naira? Make people way de dash talk Abeg."

@king_shyzee:

"That’s the reason David is ahead of you all, he is rising cos he lift others. Bayo who you help before? @bredhkn."

Bred welcomes second child

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bred was one of the happiest men on earth as he welcomed another child.

The singer went online to share that his wife Faith Johnson had birthed their second child - a baby boy.

Bred excitedly shared details of his newborn's facial features as he thanked his wife for birthing such a beautiful boy.

