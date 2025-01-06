An old video has captured how Wizkid reacted after a fan ran to the stage and tore the trouser of the singer while trying to hug him

In the clip, the security men tried to hold the man, but he escaped and grabbed Wizkid's trouser, almost making him fall

Fans compared the scenario to what happened to Burna Boy on stage and shared their opinion about the situation

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun has earned more respect from fans and music lovers after an old video of how he reacted when a man jumped on stage to hug him.

The music star, who recently bought a car, was performing on stage in 2021 when a fan ran to the stage.

Peeps share their take about Wizkid and a fan. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, security men were able to hold the man, but he still had access to Wizkid before he was whisked away.

The Morayo crooner later called the man to the stage, he gave him a bottle of champagne and hugged him before allowing him to go back to the crowd.

Man tears Wizkid's trouser

In the recording, after the man jumped to the stage, he held unto the trouser of the singer, who spent time with his son.

It took a while before security men were able to pull the guy away from Wizkid's leg. By the time he was pulled off, he had torn the singer's trouser.

Security men standing on the stage had to inspect the level of damage before he continued performing.

Wizkid shows lover to fan

The Ojuelegba crooner wrapped his arm round the man's neck after he was called back to the stage. He praised him for his boldness and said he had done something great that day.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's kindness

Reactions have trailed the video of Wizkid and a fan on stage. Here are some of the comments below:

@tha_gemma:

"Popsy +maturity =One big love &doings. Machala for a reason."

@mrpresidennnt:

"Wizkid lovers only."

@kinglegend_101:

"I will never regret making this guy my No1 in the world."

@oyinentertainer:

"It took a while before the security men were able to pull the guy away from Wizkid's leg and . We have reasons sometimes to act in some ways others won't understand. Before that guy climbed the stage, something was thrown at him on that stage. "

@amaka_styles:

"I don’t agree with rewarding this behavior. This only encourages others to interrupt one’s show."

@slim_tall_asa:

"It’s doesn’t mean Burna doesn’t not love his fans you just like setting. people up for drag. People are different .respect their boundaries."

@legendary_dynamac102:

"Na so e suppose be e no easy to run that kind thing way them do e take alot of risk of beating."

@__joketaiwo:

"Honestly but fans should stop running to the stage . Not fair."

DJ Obi previews Seyi Vibez, Wizkid's collabo

Legit.ng had reported that the video of how foremost DJ Obi previewed a song Seyi Vibez featured Wizkid in had surfaced online.

In the clip, the event took place at the DJ's house, Poco Lee was busy dancing and vibing to the song as he tried to create a dance for it.

Fans were surprised that Seyi Vibez could convince Wizkid to record a song with him, and they shared their take about his move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng