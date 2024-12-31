A video had captured how people reacted to a song sang by Wizkid and Seyi Vibez as DJ Obi previewed it at his house

In the clip, Poco Lee was busy dancing and vibing to the song as he tried to create a dance for it

The video sparked reactions among fans, who were surprised that Seyi Vibez could convince Wizkid to record a song with him

DJ Obi has previewed a song by Nigerian singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, featuring Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that a man had called out Wizkid for not releasing the song he recorded with other artistes.

Fans react to Seyi Vibez and Wizkid's song. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@seyivibez

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, the disc jockey was playing the song titled, Oblee in his house. Poco Lee was seen vibing and trying to create a dance to the song as others joined him.

In the post, someone noted that the song was first heard at DJ Obi's house.

Fans ask Seyi Vibez question

Taking to the comment section of the post, a few people wondered how Seyi Vibez was able to convince the artist, who recently bought a car.

A few others shared their anticipation about the music.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Wizkid

Reactions have trailed the post made about Wizkid and Seyi Vibez. Here are some of the comments below:

@OmoOla0506:

"Please drop this gbedu."

@BBtarddy:

"This is a banger."

@iamaleshinloye:

"Na Machala get this year and next year."

@NiranofLala:

"Wizkid and join body 5&6."

@Boluwat93346179:

"That guy for poco back talk say them no go drop am ooo."

@kokodeyforyou:

"Wizkid wan burst my head."

@OgMilano324237:

"Club go hear word tomorrow."

@Bigyww:

"How he come convince Wizzy."

Seyi Vibez replies DJ Chicken, Oloba Salo

Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vibez had reacted after DJ Chicken and Oloba Salo said over the money he gave them.

The singer had given the two a gift of N50million, and they first sang his praises to high heaven, but later made a U-turn.

The two questioned the source of the singer's wealth, and DJ Chicken complained that the money was too small.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng