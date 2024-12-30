French Gabonese singer, Anais Cardot, has shown her love for Nigerian music by working with Alist artists in the industry

She also performed alongside Asake at the O2 Arena in London a few months ago to thrill fans with their collaboration 'My Heart'

Legit.ng had a chat with her on her work with some of the greatest Nigerian artists and her perception about Nigerian music

Anais Cardot, a sonorous female artist, registered her presence in the Nigerian music with her feature in Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake's 'My Heart' off Lungu Boy album.

She also featured in Ayodeji Balogun's song 'Slow' off Morayo. The two albums the talented singer featured in won several accolades and recorded great feats, and many were impressed with her melodious voice.

Anais Cardot gushes over Wizkid, Asake's music. Photo credit@anais.cardot/@asake/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Cardot spoke with Legit.ng about her collaboration with the two artists, her music and much more.

My journey is a learning process - Cardot

Anais Cardot has stated that her musical journey which started from childhood has been a learning experience for her. Though the journey has been a long one, but it has been interesting for her.

"It is definitely an interesting and really a long journey. I have learnt a lot. A lot of people told me a lot of stuffs. I will say the joruney has been about learning."

Pink Magnolia is about love

While speaking about her debut EP, Pink Magnolia, and the inspiration behind it, Anais gushed over her effort in the project. She stated that it was all about love in different shades.

The music star also disclosed that it was a combination of all her emotions during COVID-19.

“ I started working on Pink Magnolia in 2019 and also during COVID-19. It is a combination of all the emotions and feelings I had at that time. I will also call it a celebration of life and love in different shades towards me, people around me and towards life."

Cardot speaks about working with Nigerian producer

The Pink Magnolia crooner has also worked with a Grammy Award Nigerian producer, Peace Emmanuel Aderogba Oredope, better known as P.priime. The foremost music producer, who has worked with the likes of Wizkid and Burna Boy, co-produced her song 'Soldier'.

“I wrote Soldier in 2023 and it was co-produced by Grammy Award producer P.priime. The song means a lot to me because of the beautiful people, who were part of it. I have another Nigerian friend who helped me with the lyrics, that was why I was able to sing the genre at the last part of the song."

Anais gushes over connecting with Nigerian audience

Speaking about the opportunity to connect with the Nigerian audience, Anais disclosed that her approach to music and the world has changed, and it has given her the opportunity to explore.

"I think it is about exploring. It definitely teaches me a lot. My aproach to music and the world has changed. I have never been to Nigeria but I have travelled to Canada, Gabon and France but I was able to connect with the Nigerian audience with ease. I have learnt a great deal about their music. I feel it is a whole learning process and I am happy to go through it."

Wizkid is a legend - Anais Cardot

When asked about her experience working with Wizkid, Anais called the Morayo crooner a legend. She said Wizkid brings out the best in people he works with.

"It’s an incredible experience working with Wizkid. He’s such a legend in the industry, and collaborating with him has been inspiring. Wizkid has a way of bringing out the best in people he works with, and being part of his album Morayo feels like a milestone in my career. It’s amazing to contribute to a project that resonates so deeply with fans worldwide."

Cardot also narrated how her path and that of the Grammy Award winner crossed and what facilitated the collaboration.

“The collaboration came through mutual connections in the industry. Wizkid’s team reached out after hearing about my work on Asake’s Lungu Boy album and my track 'Soldier' with P.priime. I was thrilled when the opportunity came up to work on 'Slow'. We aligned creatively, and the process was seamless and inspiring.

Performing with Asake in London was beautiful

Anais was asked about her performance with Asake at the O2 Arena in London and her feeling about the Lungu Boy crooner infusing indigenous language to his music. She described the experience and gushed over her feeling.

"It was impressive to see many faces at the same time not seeing anyone. I will say performing at the O2 Arena was not as stressful as singing infront of a lesser audience. It was a big thing for me and it was beautiful.

"I also didn't feel any limit to anything when it comes to Asake's choice of infusing his language in his song. I have been exposed to so many languages. Even though I cannot understand everything being said, I was able to make connection with it. It was beautiful and impressive."

Nigerian music is big

Cardot described Nigerian music, as big, when asked about her perception about the kind of music made in Nigeria.

"It is cool to have a big genre that a lot of people are able to identify with. It is such a strong thing and it represents Nigeria so well. I feel honoured to learn about it."

Source: Legit.ng