Nigerian singer Wizkid and other top personalities in the country made it to Top Charts' Africa's Most Talked-about People in 2024

Nigerians filled 18 of the top 30 slots in the chart body's most recent release, which was made available on its website

The Afrobeats star made it to the number on the spot, which spurred heated debate on the internet as they attributed to his rival Davido

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, the former Director-General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, among many others, made it to the list of 'Most Talked About People in Africa for 2024'

Top Charts Africa has unveiled its compiled list, with Nigerians dominating the rankings. A total of 18 Nigerians made it into the top 30, with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid securing the number one spot.

Wizkid and Baltasar Engonga made the list of "Africa’s most talked about people of 2024". Credit: @wizkidayo, @baltasarmemes

Wizkid's dominance throughout the year was fueled by his ongoing public rivalry with colleague Davido and the release of his album Morayo.

Kenyan President William Ruto claimed the second spot. His leadership gained global attention after widespread protests erupted in June over proposed tax hikes.

The protests culminated in the storming of the Kenyan Parliament, after which President Ruto scrapped the controversial tax plan and introduced the "Appropriations Bill 2024" to address the country's economic challenges.

Nigerian artist Davido rounds out the top three, having had a year filled with notable events, including his grandiose wedding to Chioma, tagged "Chivido 2024."

Other famous personalities among the top ten include Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and business magnate Aliko Dangote.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nigerian social media sensation Bobrisky also made the top ten, with South African musician Tyla and Nigerian politician Peter Obi rounding out the group.

Baltasar Engonga, a former Equatorial Guinean public officer, topped the list unexpectedly after a viral scandal involving the publication of private videos.

Politicians, musicians, entertainers, and social influencers make up the entire list of Africa's most popular people.

Other top 30 figures include Rema, Rigathi Gachagua, and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, among others.

Nigerians react as Wizkid makes list

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@mafia3O:

"Fake list. Lol wizkid number 1 as how? Lol wasnt even a topic of discussion anywhere ..at least until he started chasing clout with Davido’s name."

@Obaji_007:

"This is incorrect we all know that davido trended from January to December."

@NuJhayhne:

"Davido don go celebrate number 3, he no check the page for 1&2. mumu."

@thenihiin:

Davido don Rush in, rush out😂 as e see number 1

@SammyJ484040:

"Baba rush go celebrate no 3, forgetting say him father they occupy the no 1 spot. Wizkid don't move mahd."

@Judithyul:

"Davido or wizkid can't be number 1 Peter obi should be number 1 if they want to come correct."

