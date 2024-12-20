2Baba has admitted that he is feeling the effects of ageing after his knees gave him a warning while he was jumping to one of his songs

At an event with friends, 2Baba tried to jump to a song he recorded at 35, but his knees wouldn't allow him

As expected, fans reacted to the video, sharing their views on what was happening to the music star.

Iconic singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, seemed to be ageing, as seen in a viral video on social media.

The superstar, who remembered his late friend months ago, was out with friends at an event.

2Baba's experience while dancing to his old song trends. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

His song 'Implication,' which he recorded at 35, was playing, and he decided to join the crowd in grooving to the music.

He began jumping to the song as he used to, but a sharp pain in his knees stopped him abruptly.

2Baba calls his condition old age

In the video, the legendary artist cried out and called what was happening to him in old age.

He held his knees to the table while he laughed; however, some people watched in dismay.

Friends of the music star whose son clocked 18 months ago also laughed at him, and someone tried to help him stand straight.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's video

Fans reacted to the way 2Baba cried out while vibing to his song. Here are some of the comments below:

@geeftmicheal:

"He screamed old age. Nice is randomly see him."

@sisimodupe:

"Baba don high here, forget."

@pretty__rita:

"Na highness joor."

@bella_rayshine:

"Guuuuy una dey talk sha."

@kemmzy_ojo:

"Fine man."

@gagboss:

"Until u get to this stage, u wont understand sha."

@liss_girrl:

"Haha chai! We are aging. Use ur time well when it's ur turn, look at that."

2Baba sings for wife in her language

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's adorable gesture to his wife and actress Annie Macaulay in a video warmed hearts.

Sharing how much he missed and loved his wife, the ace singer made a video where he freestyled for the mother of two in her language.

Annie blushed while watching her husband display for her as she laughed uncontrollably.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng