Burna Boy has always flaunted his musical prowess which leaves his fans impressed over the years

However, he decided to show off his fashion side by rocking some classy traditional outfits which got him several reactions

Burna Boy is known for rocking English attires, nevertheless, his traditional outfits gave him a dapper look

Singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, decided to give his fans some style inspiration as he rocked two elegant traditional outfits.

Burna Boy looks stunning in his traditional outfit. Image credit: @benny7gg, @burnaboy

In a video shared by @benny7gg on X, the Ye crooner slayed in a brown and deep blue outfit which got him commendations from his fans.

Burna Boy showed off the different angles of his outfit and also held the weed he was smoking in one hand, which netizens noticed.

Some netizens remarked that he looked like a politician while one person said he wanted to copy his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido.

The Last Last crooner has a good fashion taste and often wears English outfits. His sister Ronami Ogulu is his stylist and packages his outfits for shows and other events which often get commendation from fans.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's traditional outfits

Check out some of the reactions to Burna Boy's traditional outfits below:

@ssomtto:

"Why is he copying Davido?"

@Itoldthemodg:

"Na Davido start to dey wear senator wear?"

@BrightFgHusladc

"Niq*qa pass me that joint lets me pass ewe."

@tunsayo1:

"Omo I never see am wear native before."

@Dullerboyofical:

"Omo see as he come resemble politician no retweet Abeg."

@benny7gg:

"Burna Boy looks so good in native wears!"

@bigmanuel24:

"Odogwu looking like a million bucks!"

@Crispyogechi:

"This is so cool on Odogwu."

@gwinszn:

"Igbo still dey him right hand."

Burna Boy's cowboy outfit sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that nearly 24 hours after Burna Boy attended the 2024 Grammy Awards, photos and videos of his outfit to the ceremony emerged online.

The singer's ensemble has got people talking as he was seen rocking a black leather outfit with loads of padlocks all over.

In one of the videos posted online by the singer, he was heard telling one of the persons within the production team that he was a local man and wasn't used to looking different.

