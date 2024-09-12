South African singer Tyla has found her way onto the trend table within the Nigerian social media space after her recent win at the MTV Base Awards

Tyla was named the Best Afrobeats Artist of 2024 for her song Water over Burna Boy's City Boys, Tems' Love Me Jeje and Ayra Starr's Last Heartbreak Song

Reactions have trailed Tyla's win, with many bashing the organisers of the MTV Base award as ignorant and dismissive of the true Afrobeats sound

The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing over the last few hours as reactions have trailed MTV Base's decision to name Tyla as the Best Afrobeats artist of 2024.

Tyla's song Water was picked ahead of Burna Boy's City Boy, Ayra Starr's Last Heartbreak Song, Tems Love Me Jeje, and Davido and Lojay, featured on Chris Brown's Sensational.

This isn't the first time Tyla has nicked an award off a Nigerian artist. Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier when Tyla beat Davido, Asake, Olamide and Burna Boy to win the Best African Music Performance of 2024 at the Grammys.

Tyla's speech addresses the confusion

After going on stage to collect her award as the Best Afrobeats Artist of 2024, Tyla corrected the show organisers, noting that she is a South African singer.

She indicated that she doesn't particularly represent Afrobeats and is more of an Amapiano singer, a South African sound.

Tyla also gave a massive shoutout to the Nigerian singers she beat to win the gong, including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Tems, Lojay and Pheelz.

Watch Tyla's acceptance speech below:

Reactions trail Tyla's win at MTVBase awards

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tyla's win and her speech:

@djwowyana:

"I’m glad she acknowledged that they confused her music for Afrobeat. That was honorable and respectful of her."

@msjafta:

"She fought for everyone in that acceptance speech! She always takes everybody with her. She also did that at the BEt awards aswell. But still it doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve it."

@richyyflexy:

"They robbed us again 😩🇳🇬 but we're still the best lol."

@davidmuriithi:

"Respect to her for acknowledgement of the mistake in category."

@donpormore:

"Very confident in her submission and approach.. well done sweet girl."

@desmond__jesse21:

"She didn’t mention Davido."

@baba_roscoe:

"Shout out to Tyla but that shiiit ain’t Afrobeat. There is nothing Afrobeat about her music."

@mickiv3lli:

"Afrobeat how? This people just don't rate us."

@avalonokpe:

"Well deserved, welldone."

@apiwebubu:

"Amazing speech!-well done for that."

