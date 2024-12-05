Singer Adekunle Gold is proud of his sister Adekunbi Kosoko as she graduated from the university

He remembered their late father and shared how he would be feeling, and he shared pictures from the graduation event

Adekunbi reacted to her brother's message as many fans of the singer rejoiced with him and his sister

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, was in an excited mood as his sister Adekunbi Kosoko graduated from the university.

Adekunle Gold celebrates his sister as she graduates from the university. Image credit: @adekunlegold

It was a proud moment for the singer who shared the news and pictures from the event on his Instagram page. The father of one noted that their father would be smiling in his grave. Adekunle and Adekunbi's father is late and was buried at Iko Cemetry in Lagos on May 30, 2019.

Adekunbi described Adekunle as the best brother ever and added that she loves him. In a video, she shared how her brother congratulated her and her face beamed with smiles. Several colleagues and fans of the music star also celebrated his sister on her special day.

Adekunle Gold's wife and colleague Simi also congratulated her sister in-law and shared how proud she was about her graduation.

See Adekunle Gold's post below:

Fans celebrate as Adekunle Gold's sister graduates

Check out some of the reactions as Adekunle Gold's sister Adekubi graduates from the university below:

@adekunbee:

"Best brother ever! Thank you, AG. I love you."

@symplysimi:

"So proud of you sis."

@do2dtun:

"Proud Brother and Dad now."

@bidemi_kosoko:

"Awon Omo mummy."

@jedishola:

"Congratulations to Kunmbi. More wins for her."

@jason_supergallant:

"Congratulations to you @adekunbee and thank you for making us proud. Congratulations my dear sister & friend."

Adekunle Gold celebrates late sister's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold took to his Instastory channel with a celebratory post dedicated to his deceased sister.

The music star in his post disclosed that the young lady would have turned 26 if she was still alive.

Adekunle Gold, however, wished her well as he added that he was doing everything they talked about and missed her greatly.

