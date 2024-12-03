TikToker Verydarkman has reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding Burna Boy and his colleague Speed Darlington

Darlington's lawyer had cried out that the singer had spent a week in detention without getting bail

VDM said that it was not good to oppress people with the police, and he begged the singer to grant Darlington bail

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has reacted after Speed Darlington's lawyer cried out.

Legit.ng had reported that Stan Alieke had cried out that the singer had spent a week in detention without bail.

In a video made by the TikToker, he said that it was wrong for Darlington to spend more than a week in detention and still be refused bail.

According to the activist, it was oppression and abuse of power to use the police to oppress someone.

VDM begs Burna Boy

VDM also begged Burna Boy to charge Darlington to court. He stated that if the Last Last crooner was the one behind the case, he should mess the singer up in court and collect his money.

The controversial man further added that he does not support what Darlington had done. The activist also mentioned that he was angry when Darlington for involving Burna Boy's mother.

According to him, he cherished his mother and does not joke with her.

VDM speaks about judiciary

In the video, VDM said that the judiciary system in Nigeria was messed up. He added that he used to feel like people bribe them so that they will not sit and judge cases.

VDM recalled his experience and how he was forced to stay in detention without bail.

The activist also claimed that a lot of innocent people spend months and years in prison because of the corrupt system.

Recall that Speed Darlington dragged Burna Boy's mother once. He said she must beg him before he can forgive her son.

Fans cry out over Speed Darlington's disappearance

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

