Speed Darlington's lawyer Stan Alieke has complained about how his client is being treated in the police custody

He noted that the singer can be bailed before the court sits for his case on January 15, 2025, however Burna Boy has influenced the case

The lawyer spoke about police brutality and lambasted Burna Boy for doing what he sings against

Stan Alieke, the lawyer of singer Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington, has lamented about how his client has been in police custody for the past 20 days for defaming his colleague Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

The legal practitioner said that the court has given the instruction for the singer to be released, however, the police is making the case a difficult one. He said the police informed him that they were working on instructions and the singer would stay in detention till January 2025 so that he can be humbled.

Stan said that he reached out to Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called, and he revealed that he was being kept in the underground section of the police cell, which is known as the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) detention facility. According to Stan, it was that same place Boko Haram members and hardened criminals were kept.

On his Instagram stories, he further slammed Burna Boy for influencing the long stay of Akpi in police custody despite singing against oppression. Stan said police brutality has always been a thing and it is not going away very soon.

Reactions as Akpi's lawyer slams Burna Boy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Speed Darlington's lawyer's complaints below:

@emma_nuel_esi:

"So as Kendrick Lamar de diss Lil Wayne for him track. Lil Wayne go come carry police go arrested Kendrick cuz of music diss track. Burna boy and Nigerian police de craze. E no get name where we never call Wike, Tinibu and Buhari but we still de waka freely. Small diss akpi diss Burna, e don use police hold am. If I hear anybody talk say Burna na Fela replica I go injure am for face."

@iam_michaelben:

"I will still keep on saying this…. 001 is always the best when it’s comes for forgiveness, shout out to you OBO."

@chimurphyngo0:

"Exactly my point. Some Nigerians will only cry like okuku when it’s gets to their turn. Mouth fight is mouth fight, don’t oppress people because you have money. There’s so many ways Burna can still come for him with mouth too, instead of taking this part of intimidation. For me it’s not okay."

@lyrics_dmw:

"Dem release person the first time, he repeated the same thing again and una dey say na bully, how is that a bully?"

@funnytalks41:

"Note that the same people that are protesting to free Dele are also same people that’s thanking Burna Boy for what he did and saying “mind how you talk to people online”. It’ll get to all of you one after the other as you don’t know that you are also a victim of same thing if it was a crime. Shame."

Lawyer gives update on Speed Darlington

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deji Adeyanju had given an update about Speed Darlington, who has been in police's custody for weeks.

He blamed the police for the singer's plight and said that they were not releasing to him because he travelled to the US the last time.

His post sparked series of reactions among fans, who shared their view about the singer and Burna Boy's action.

