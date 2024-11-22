Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P, has finally reacted to the release of Wizkid's new album, Morayo, sparking reactions online

Recall that Wizkid teased his fans about the album following his mum's death and has pushed the release date several times

Jada went on X, formerly Twitter, to express how she feels about the album, earning nods from Wizkid FC

Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock, who also doubles as his manager, has gone online to share her take on her man's new project.

Morayo is a body of work that includes 16 tracks and guest features from Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, and Jazmine Sullivan, to name a few.

The album has drawn considerable attention, and many have shared their observations, including Jada, who mentioned that it makes her heart want to dance.

Jada wrote on her X page:

"Every track makes my heart dance” - Morayo 2 da world!! 🌍♥"

See Jada's tweet here:

Reactions to Jada's post about Morayo album

Read some of the thoughts online:

@Xandyy_Jay:

"It makes me wanna have s*x everytime I listen to BAD GIRL."

@Deyvxxd_:

"Wizkid wasn’t capping when he said Morayo is the best he has ever made."

@NuJhayhne:

"Tell Ayo balogun that he is the greatest and he will never fall🥺🙏🏾."

@patdafenet:

"Yes ohhhh,, I can’t even pick a fav. Every track is top tier and smooth."

@timiPR:

"Your husband is too good 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@yommy_dee411:

"Azinnn ehn... This is what I call a juicy and sweet album; ie an album where all songs are sweet. Not having to FiKanWeKan."

@wfheitingar:

"WIZKID WILL FOREVER BE A LEGEND IN MUSIC MAKING."

@MayJaYBaE:

"It’s the way the songs connect for me. Wizkid drop proper album."

@ThompsonBlogs7:

"Is not only you iya okomi 😭❤️🦅."

@billsonme1x:

"Na now l know you don’t love wizkid, because if you truly love him you will tell him the truth."

