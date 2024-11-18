Fans of Wizkid did not take the sudden disappearance of Wizkid's song, Kese from the charts lightly

Recall that Kese moved up to number one on Apple Music in the first week of its release, pushing down Davido's Awuke

However, Apple Music pulled it down after they had suspected some irregularities, resulting in FC storming their page for answers

After their honcho's song was pulled off the charts, Wizkid FC did not take things easy with Apple Music.

The song was said to have been pulled off the charts earlier in the day after the platform noted that they suspected some unusual streaming numbers, usually termed "Farming".

Wizkid FC threatened to take down Apple Music's IG page.

Source: Instagram

To express their anger, they headed to the official Instagram page of Apple Music in multitudes to drop their comments.

Many have even threatened to report that page to Instagram so it can be pulled down if they fail to restore the song to the top spot on the chart. Wizkid released Kese on November 14 and has been on everyone's lips on social media.

Since then, the song has risen in number and surpassed that of its counterpart, Awuke, by Davido and YG Marley.

See the post here:

How Nigerians reacted

Read some reactions below:

@teetobii:

"Return kese to the charts, what’s wrong with y’all."

@nonsekslimstar:

"We go report this account o."

@nonsekslimstar:

"Where’s kese by wizkid????????"

@cigrene_:

"How much were you paid to take down wizkid song?"

@milano_de_great:

"Wetin dey worry Una seh?😡😡😡 where my idolo music dey? Better bring back Kese by Wizkid or this account is going down 😡."

@iamfreshbrain:

"Oga, go fix the error on your chart,where is kese (Dance) by the biggest artist in Africa WIZKID?"

@spicy_secachisco:

"Where the hell is Kese on Apple charts?"

@sammie.dopie:

"Return Wizkid song before we hear anything."

Wizkid’s 'Kese' falls off on Apple Music chart

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Wizkid's recently released song Kese Dance is trending on social media over reports about the new single.

This comes hours after Wizkid's Kese Dance was absent from the streaming platform Apple Music's Nigerian chart.

The reports have left many, including Davido's ally and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, confused as to what happened.

