An audio recording is making the round online, and it was claimed to be for Peter Okoye of Psquare as he shared his plan

In the clip, he said that he was going to voice his brother's songs since Paul was saying they should pull down Winning

The audio sparked series of reactions from fans of the two singers as they shared their hot takes about it

An alleged audio recording is making the rounds on social media, and it was said to belong to Peter Okoye of Psquare.

Legit.ng had reported that Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare have been at war over the owner of Winning which was released Peter, aka Mr P.

In the clip, which was exclusively sent to Legit.ng, a voice which was claimed to belong to Peter Okoye said that Paul has five songs he was planing to voice.

The person also claimed that it was a normal thing to do.

Mr P makes claim

Also in the audio, the voice which was alleged to belong to Mr P also noted that Paul had called that he should pull down Winning, so he too was ready to take his own step.

The producer of the song, known as Chris was trying to talk, but the alleged Mr P shut him up and didn't allow him to speak.

In his words:

“Listen to me, Paul don write say make pull down the song. As I dey now, I hold five songs wey Paul don do which he submit, wey me I don voice. I go do the same thing. It is normal. That is exacly.i say make i cal you."

What fans said about the audio

@_pureflower:

"What does Peter really want us to do to Paul for sakes??? Peter Obi could not even solve their issue, what should we now do?? This is becoming annoying… you just want the masses to continuely last out on your family, I don't like people like Peter, planning to stay enermy with family forever?? And lets outsiders support you?? Smh."

@1388.lucky:

"So na so almighty Psquare take reduce theirselves for social media? This is disgraceful , davido and wizkid Dey do better challenge places and company wey Dey don conquer, every other artist Dey progress una two Dey put una selves inside the mud."

@husband_materialofficial:

"For song wey no sweet. See how them put dirt on a legacy they’ve built for over 20 years."

Peter Okoye sings to Winning

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye had been captured singing along to Winning, the song that caused a new rift between him and his brother.

Peter had released Winning, and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, claimed it was his song as they both fought over it.

The video sparked another debate among fans in the comments section about who truly owns the song.

