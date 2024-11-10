Renowned singer Peter Okoye, best known as Mr P, respond to Rudeboy's ownership claim for his latest song 'Winning'

Legit.ng reported that Rudeboy reignited his feud with his twin brother as he accused him of stealing his creative on 'Winning' song

In a fresh development, Peter Okoye shared a series of visual evidence, including WhatsApp chats to attack Rudeboy's ownership claim

Nigerian music singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has tackled his twin brother Paul Okoye's accusation on his newly released song.

Last week, Paul criticised Peter, accusing him and their former producer of stealing his compositions.

Peter Okoye shared evidence against to Rudeboy over new song "Winning". Credit: @peterpsquare, @psquareworld

He disclosed that he had written and sung a song called Winning, which was scheduled to be released next year.

To his amazement, Peter had released the same song under the same producer. Paul announced that the days of manipulation were finished, promising to share the original versions of any of his songs that were being duplicated.

Peter has now spoken out, sharing his phone chat with the song's producer, during which he questioned whether someone might take his property.

Stating his willingness to move forward, he requested Paul to let him compose his song in peace and to quit being negative about his new track.

"Person no dey thief him own Property!. It is well! Thank you @iam_vampire_official for the clarification.

"FOR THE RECORD📌WINNING SONG: WRITTEN & COMPOSED by 👉🏽 @calypso60music and myself💯 PRODUCER by 👉🏽 @iam_vampire_official CO-PRODUCED by 👉🏽 @goldswarm

"They all deserve their Credit. And I appreciate them. Just As I said in my open letter three months ago, "Allow me to do my music in peace." Now that I have a new singles out, please allow me to enjoy my new single WINNING in peace. Enough of the negativity!

"WINNING is out on all music platforms; continue streaming and don't get distracted. Love y'all, peace Let's continue "WINNING" Together"

See his post below:

Netizens react to Peter Paul Okoye's post

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

zaddysokoh:

"Equatorial facts and Guinean evidence."

therealsheed:

"@iamkingrudy you know try at all, You want to kpai your brother before your eye clear, You have bring him down so low, You might write all the Psquare song but @peterpsquare is still the light 💡 of the group because he sing and dance, He got the moves and charisma but you only.

singxaviercoded:

"Someone was called out online and he’s clarifying it same online and you guys are bashing him, omo! Na human being o.. Let him get it sorted out in the best way he so chooses, either ways peace is still all that’s needed. Ire e o."

dominica540:

"Peter don’t stress yourself we all know the truth, you are not that type of person."

prosperjuicey:

"Transparency is key and you got it my boss MR P ."

kazzcash:

"Abeg make the two of una rest sef ... everybody geh dia own pressure, make una go settle una family matter for ya house. Una don too do abeg."

official_dtwinz07:

"Bia @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy make una no Dey stress us wit una family problems again, Abi una think say na only una get problems , as none of una wan gree Win."

Jude Okoye speaks about PSquare drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude shared more details about the PSquare issues.

The former record label executive shared details of the shell company Peter PSquare accused him of opening to siphon money from Square Records.

He also revealed that he was not the eldest child of their mother and father and that Peter doesn't talk to anybody again in the family.

