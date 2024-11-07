Nigerian Afrobeats singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka added Davido to the list of celebrities that he shaded recently

Recall that the singer had gone on a tweeting spree to brag about his music prowess and why he constantly gets booked

He also reacted to a recent performance video for Davido and Angelique Kidjo and shared his opinion

Ruger, whose real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka, is not a respecter of experience or age in the entertainment industry. The singer says things as he does and is never apologetic about it.

Recall that a video of David 'Davido' Adeleke performing his song 'Joy' with Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo went viral.

Many opined that the performance was below par and pointed out the use of autotune.

Ruger shades Davido

On Wednesday, November 6, Ruger took to his official Twitter page to throw shades at his colleagues; he touched on a couple of things and bragged about getting booked for shows at all times.

Additionally, Ruger spoke about using autotune, adding that someone like him does not need it. His tweets drew the attention of netizens, who quickly related them to Davido's recent performance.

In his words:

"Now, let's talk about the gaddamn autotunes on the mic when y'all perform😂😂😂. Next time, tell your engineer to shut it down when you're about to speak coz you be speaking in Tunez wahalaaaaaa. Well, Ruger don't need that sh*t. thank you ❤️"

See the tweets here:

How fans reacted to Ruger's tweet

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@drealnamdy:

"Shots fired."

@NuJhayhne:

"Na frogido sub be this😭😭. Thank God media casted him few days ago, he no get good voice at all😭"

@Mich__Alex:

"Only me, Ruger and wizkid sabi sing without autotunes for this industry."

@KinqKudos:

"Wetin Davido do you again? 😭😭😭

@De_yemopraiz06:

"Na Davido get this sub 😂."

@NetNaija_:

"This pattern of faux-beef before a new release is getting stale 🤦‍♂."

@Freyy_is:

"Lmaooo since your first stage performance in 2021! I knew this guy has never needed an auto tune."

Lady refuses to deny boyfriend at Ruger's show

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Ruger's female fan, made headlines on social media about what she said about her boyfriend while with the celeb.

The music star had brought the lady on stage from a large audience, and when he asked about her last relationship, her response shocked the crowd.

Ruger’s reaction to the female fan’s reply drew interesting comments from netizens after the video went viral,

