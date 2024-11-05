Spyro has written a note to Captain Demuren, Toolz's husband, as he recounted what the man did in his life

In a post on his social media page, he listed more than five things Demuren did when he was at the verge of giving up

His post sparked emotions among fans who reacted in the comment section and shared their opinion about Toolz' husband

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has penned an emotional note to Captain Tunde Demuren, husband of media personality, Tolu Toolz Oniru.

The singer, who was recently labelled a yahoo boy, shared the things Demuren did for him when he was almost giving up.

Spyro writes Captain Demuren. Photo credit@captdemuren/@spyro_official

Source: Instagram

In the post, he shared lovely pictures of Capt Demuren and said that his path crossed with the man at a point he needed a lift.

He tagged the handle of the person, who linked him with Demuren. According to him, Demuren came and gave him hope, though he was not signed to his record label, EME.

He explained that the captain paid for his video, mixed his song and put it on stations. He also gave him money constantly. Spyro added that Demuren has been a solid rock behind him till date.

Spyro speaks more about Demuren

In the post, the music star who was obsessed with Nengi noted that Demuren gave him a building for his shortlet business and even funded the business.

He further added that when he was about to record his song, 'Who is your Guy', Demuren encouraged him to go and be a superstar.

In the message, it was mentioned that he has continued going to Demuren for advice anytime he needed it, and Captain Demuren has turned down every opportunity to be repaid for his good deeds.

See the post here:

What fans said about Spyro's post

Reactions have trailed the message Spyro sent to Demuren. Here are some of the comments below:

Spyro speaks about Veekee James

Legit.ng had reported that Spyro had shared how Veekee James surprised him when he sent her a message about his challenge.

In a post on social media, he noted that his account was locked, and he needed money, he called his bestie, and she came to his rescue.

His post spurred a series of reactions from his fans in the comments section, as many appreciated the designer.

Source: Legit.ng