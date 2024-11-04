Singer Spyro has reacted to the allegation trailing his person after he shared a post about his latest acquisition

The music star had bought a new ride and shared pictures online, many who didn't expect it said he was into yahoo

His response to the allegation was applauded by some fans in the comment section as they encouraged him

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has carpeted naysayers making accusation that he was into 'yahoo yahoo'.

The Fine Girl crooner had shared a picture of his new ride as many fans congratulated him. However, a few who didn't expect him to have so much money labelled him a yahoo boy.

In his response, he dared them and said that he was indeed a benefit boy, and he was into Jesus plus.

The music star, who recently settled his beef with Portable, added that if it was his colleagues who flaunted their material wealth, everyone would see it as normal. However, when it came to his turn, they said he was into yahoo.

Spyro brags about Jesus

In the post, the artist, who shared his financial plan, explained that he hates to flaunt his wins, but it was necessary to show people that Jesus was loud, and he rewards those who seek him.

In the caption of his post, singer Spyro advised upcoming artists that it was possible to stand with God and still win.

Spyro speaks about Veekee James' generosity

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer had shared how Veekee James surprised him when he sent her a message about his challenge.

In a post on social media, he noted that his account was locked, and he needed money, he called his bestie, and she came to his rescue.

His post spurred a series of reactions from his fans in the comments section, as many appreciated the designer.

