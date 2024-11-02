Singer Ruger has bitterly complained about the clash in the release date of his song and that of his senior colleague, Wizkid

In a post on X, Ruger said that he has tried as a much as possible to avoid clashing with Wizkid's release date

Wizkid had to console him after seeing his tweet and his reaction was applauded by his fans in the comments section

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo, better known as Ruger, has sparked reactions after lamenting that the release date of his song was clashing with that of his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that Billboard had announced the released date for Wizkid's most anticipated album, Morayo. The singer also notified his fans that one of the songs off the album would drop on the 15th, a few days before the whole album.

Reacting to the announcement on X, the music star, who made allegations against his former record label, shared some crying emojis.

He lamented that he had been trying so that the release date for his song will not clash with that of Wizkid.

Wizkid reacts to Ruger's post

Reacting to his post, Wizkid tweeted and said he and Ruger were together as he sent a love emoji to the singer.

Fans of the 'Ojuelega' crooner also known as FC also joined their favourite in comforting Ruger in the comment section.

Reactions trail Ruger, Wizkid's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post of the two singers. Here are some of the comments below:

@mo_bolaji_:

"Fc dey for Ruuuu."

@ssomtto:

"Ode, he is just your colleague, drop your gbedu, we will listen."

@Freyy_is:

"No vex RU! FC still mount for you."

@lifeofolaa:

"Big wiz una."

@mercy_ninian:

"You see what happened to ckay song just do it."

@Cruisewithmee:

"Just drop am 13th on Wednesday, you go still fit see your number 1."

@NuJhayhne:

"You see fc love you like mad. drop am next week, we mount for you walai."

@JoyisBackAgain:

“We dey for Ruger, but make e shift hin date o, FC no go hear pin when you drop o."

@Teeniiola:

"If Wizkid dey for you, eee don finish be that."

@BlessingGives:

"Wizzy baba dey for everyone."

Wizkid Piece of my Heart makes history

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid made history amid his feud with his colleague Davido after he released a single from his soon-to-be-released album.

The singer released Piece of My Heart, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz, on October 18, 2024.

The song reportedly had all of 1.016 million streams on its first day on Spotify NG, beating Asake, Rema, and Burna Boy.

