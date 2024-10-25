Some talented Ugandan kids group Hyper Kids have met with Nigerian singer Burna Boy and they shared how much they loved him

They met in the United States and decided to sing one of Burna Boy's songs excitedly which captivated the heart of the global music star

Some netizens observed how Burna Boy had to pass the weed he was smoking to his mum and manager, and they applauded him for it

Uganda's Hyper Kids met with Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and they decided to entertain him with one of his songs On The Low.

In a video, they were at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States, and the kids used the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Burna Boy noted that the kids were amazing as they surrounded him. As they were about to sing for him, the singer's mum and manager Bose Ogulu took the weed her son held in his right hand.

The kids demonstrated as they sang for the Ye crooner. Their excitement was contagious and Burna Boy shared the video on his X page. His fans loved the video and commended him for giving the weed to his manager and mum as a sign of respect to the children.

Reactions to Burna Boy, Hyper Kids' video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Burna Boy and the Ugandan Hyper Kids' video below:

@MSonglion:

"See as then lowkey collect that igbo for him hand for the set up. Omo good management will make any artiste go bananas on profits."

@Douxszn:

"Who see when Burna been lowkey pass the blunt in respect to the kids."

@J3rryBankz

"Well if you didn't listen properly you wouldn't know it's "On the low" they were singing."

@carsblogerrrr:

"Wetin them dey sing abeg."

@Officialastic:

"Abeg drop gbedu make Frogido for shut up."

Burna Boy, mum meet Akon

Earlier, Burna Boy and his mum Bose Ogulu had met with various notable celebs since they became known globally.

The latest personality they met was Senegalese singer Akon, who radiated with smiles in the beautiful video shared online.

Akon spoke about what he loves and what he was not cool with, and it got the reactions of social media users.

