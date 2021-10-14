Ace gospel singer, Dare Melody, has joined the incredible group of celebrity homeowners after acquiring a new mansion in Ikorodu, Lagos

Dare shared the good news to his numerous fans on his social media page as a form of special birthday gift to himself

The thankful musician has received loads of congratulatory messages and birthday wishes from his fans

Popular gospel singer Damilare David Odunuga popularly known as Dare Melody has gotten himself a new mansion.

Singer Dare Melody acquires new mansion. Credit: @officialdaremelody

Source: Instagram

The singer broke the good news of his new home on his verified Instagram page as he shared the lovely outside view of the mansion located at Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Dare got the new home as a perfect gift to himself in readiness for his birthday. He shared photos of the house with a caption:

"It’s always God and I will forever be grateful for His gift, kindness and the unlimited grace. In addy to me to today and I welcome you all."

See the post below:

Fans and celebrities react

A number of Dare's fans and celebrity friends have commented on the photos of his new mansion and wished him a happy birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments below:

Iambimpeakintunde:

"Congratulations Bro and in Massive Advance."

Omije_ojumi:

"Awwwwww This is huge ooooo ,oh I celebrate you .Congratulations."

Femisolar_jasaking:

"Congratulations Baba more of God's greatness in your Life sir . Happy Birthday!!!"

Olajiretwins1:

"Big congratulations sir! More of God in your life, family and ministry IJN."

Boyebest:

"Congratulations baba. More wins. And in massive advance to you."

Teebabe12355:

"Happy beautiful birthday sir.......wish you nttin buh joy, happiness, greatness, success,God favour,may d glory of God continue to shine upon you ijn .more life is certain."

Omopadonutv:

"Wow, This is greatness More blessings boss."

