Nigerian gospel singer Dare Melody in a grand gesture to his wife, has stolen the hearts of many online

Dare Melody's wife, Adedoyin Odunuga, recently turned a year older, and to celebrate, the singer built a house for his queen and gifted it to her on her day

In the trending videos online, Dare's wife got emotional the moment she stepped into the new house

Nigerian gospel artist Dare Melody recently trended online after his genuine love gesture shown to his wife as he celebrated her 45th birthday with a fantastic gift.

In the viral clips online, the evangelist brought tears to his wife's eyes when he presented her with a house he built for her as her 45th birthday gift.

Singer Dare Melody trends online after video of him gifting his wife a new house went viral. Photo credit: @officialdaremelody

Adedoyin, Dare's wife, couldn't help but look stunned and bemused as cheers of joy and happiness surrounded her as she celebrated her birthday in grand style.

See Dare melody's wife's reaction when she walked into the new house:

See how netizens reacted to the viral moment Dare Melody gifted his wife a house on her 45th birthday

@femisolar_jasaking:

"This is a big wow. Congratulations may the Lord continue to bless your union."

@omolarapiccolo:

"May God replenish your pocket @officialdaremelody + Your home is blessed forever."

@dacostaautos:

"Awwww this is amazing congratulations mama and my boss I pray your joy will be endless and I pray God will always gives you what it takes to be the head of the family forever love you bro."

@tunde_dakosta:

"This is really amazing! There are lessons to learn in this, not just pictures. God bless your union even more."

@ajokeade08:

"Congratulations our beautiful queen more fruitful years on earth ma."

@jimbabacomedian:

"More achievement boss. Congratulations to you and madam."

