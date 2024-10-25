Mike Dada, the president of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, lost his wife, Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada shared a touching speech at her service of songs

Recall that in an unfortunate turn of events, Mrs Modupe Dada passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos

Her husband's speech about his loving wife triggered emotional reactions from netizens as he recalled their humble beginnings

Emotions ran high on social media after a video of Mr Mike Dada, the president of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, was captured speaking about his wife.

At 48, Mrs Modupe Dada passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, after a brief illness.

At the service of songs held to honour Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada, her husband recounted their humble beginnings and how he knew he would marry her.

Dada said:

"When I met my wife, she had 3 cars, I had a rickety vehicle but she stood by me."

He shared that this was the kind of speech he hoped to give at her 50th birthday, but life happened, and God knows best. His touching speech ignited gloomy feelings across social media, as netizens sent words of prayer and comfort his way.

