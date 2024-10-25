AFRIMA President Mike Dada Stirs Emotions, Speaks of Late Wife at Service of Songs: "She's an Angel"
- Mike Dada, the president of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, lost his wife, Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada shared a touching speech at her service of songs
- Recall that in an unfortunate turn of events, Mrs Modupe Dada passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos
- Her husband's speech about his loving wife triggered emotional reactions from netizens as he recalled their humble beginnings
Emotions ran high on social media after a video of Mr Mike Dada, the president of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, was captured speaking about his wife.
At 48, Mrs Modupe Dada passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, after a brief illness.
At the service of songs held to honour Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada, her husband recounted their humble beginnings and how he knew he would marry her.
Dada said:
"When I met my wife, she had 3 cars, I had a rickety vehicle but she stood by me."
He shared that this was the kind of speech he hoped to give at her 50th birthday, but life happened, and God knows best. His touching speech ignited gloomy feelings across social media, as netizens sent words of prayer and comfort his way.
Watch clip here:
Netizens comfort Mike Dada
Read some comments below:
@debzywaynes:
"Pray God's comfort for you and family."
@prettyrozeyyy:
"It's well Sir God shall uphold you in this season amen."
@temmydop:
"May God comfort the family.
@ibiwunmiadegun1:
"May God grant him the fortitude to bear the loss."
@wardrobe_options:
"Hmmmm..May God Console Them."
@pgc_blog_and_events:
"This man is in pain God😢😢😢 please heal and send him comfort and strength."
@blings_and_shines_acccesories:
"Deeep rooted pains. This man is in pains!!!"
AFRIMA pays tribute to Mohbad
Meanwhile, the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, mourned the tragic passing of Nigerian singer Mohbad and highlighted the urgent need to institutionalize the music entertainment industry.
Mohbad's sudden demise on September 12, 2023, prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
AFRIMA President Mike Dada expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a promising talent in Africa's burgeoning music industry, emphasizing the tragic nature of the event.
Source: Legit.ng
