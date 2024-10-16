Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has reacted to Speed Darlington's apology to Burna Boy

It is now public knowledge that singer Burna Boy allegedly got Speed Darlington arrested after he made defamatory statements about him

The Nigerian rapper's apology attracted attention online, including that of VDM, who had a lot to say

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has attracted the attention of activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, following his public apology to singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported how Speedy was announced missing by one of his friends, citing that they had not heard from him in a matter of days. It was later discovered that the controversial rapper had been arrested.

On October 9, Speed Darlington, known as Akpi, was released from police custody after a lawyer, Deji Adeyanju intervened in his case.

Days following his release, he shared a public apology through his legal representative, noting that all he said was meant for entertainment purposes and not to defame his colleague.

Many were shocked by Speedy's apology, and VDM praised the rapper for owning up to his misdeeds.

VDM said:

"Way to go bro C if as a man you feel you Dey wrong apologize and move on if you feel say you Dey right after all plus and minus the fk their feelings and stand firm....nice one speedy na man you be."

How fans reacted to VDM's comment

VDM's comment did not go unnoticed as attacked him for refusing to apologise to Femi Falana but hailing Akpi for doing the same.

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@unusual_chiomzy:

"@verydarkblackman what about you???? You no go go beg???😂😂😂 The go throway you for jail😂."

@kissmichael30:

"That's is a man right here not some S*ssy VDM."

@jectimi_comedy:

"Good moves my presido . Sorry no dey kee person."

@meetemmanueljacob:

"You are already a comedian and effortlessly funny. You were not exploring anything, you were only jealous."

@obat_daisi131:

"Buh you’re too big to do the same, you’re always right in everything you do. They’ll push you go prison if you don’t use your sense."

Speed Darlington finally returns to social media

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington returned to social media a week after he regained his freedom and started dragging Burna Boy.

In a video he made, he accused the singer of paying blogs to promote him and said he was more successful than the singer.

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinions about Darlington and what he said.

