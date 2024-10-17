Nigerian singer Wizkid became a topic of date online after an American-based lady called him out

In a video making waves online, the young woman identified as Mide Oni narrated how the Afrobeats star used her video for content for one of his concerts

Following that, Mide Oni shared how the Essence crooner treated her after and her reservations towards it

Mide Oni, a Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom, has revealed why she stopped listening to Wizkid songs.

She reflected on her devotion to Wizkid since his early days, noting songs like "Don't Dull" and "Ojuelegba."

UK-based lady shared what Wizkid did to her

Source: Instagram

However, her enthusiasm diminished in 2021 when she attended Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" tour at the London O2 arena.

The lady revealed that in 2021, the Essence hitmaker stunned her by selling out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in just two minutes, causing her to create an online video because she was unable to purchase tickets.

In a video created on behalf of other Wizkid fans in 2021, Mide Oni begged Wizkid to sell more tickets for his O2 concert, and as a result, the video went viral and was utilised by Wizkid to promote the event.

Oni expressed her dissatisfaction, claiming that Wizkid neglected to show thanks or acknowledge her, in contrast to other musicians who frequently give away free tickets to dedicated fans.

Her feelings became sour and she declared:

"I don't fuuck with Wizkid anymore..." "Fuuk off, Wizkid."

Watch the video below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

The video elicited conflicting reactions, with some sympathising with Oni's feelings and others criticising her aspirations.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

orakle07:

“I no dey give a man more than what he deserve because person Dey bite the hand wey dey feed am” BigWiz"

iamubfire0:

"So the repost wasn’t enough for you. That repost alone will change my life for good."

alhajiisah14:

"Everybody don dey know say that dwarf na stingy olodo."

thecriticcircle:

"This is confusing, i thought you wanted to buy the tickets and he made it happen that you could get it. what are we missing here?"

tundephoenix:

"Oi who Wizkid’s A&R we need to use her voice audio to start the album 😂😂😂😂😂 and when his doing next show in London you still not getting any tickets."

rossyofnewyork:

"Sorry no vex 😂 wiz no dey too notice people like dat 🤣 try gbavidoooo,"

cruise_with_spencer:

"posting you on his story is enough, don't be gr33dy."

ecom_koco:

"And the werey use wizkid & Asake song for her post 2 days ago o😂😂😂 the post even dey her profile."

aniisahss_:

"But she’s right now. I don’t think she was feeling entitled, it’s just her speaking her mind. It would have been nicer if he had given her. Bro he used her video. That video was definitely good for his marketing since the video went viral. She’s not asking for money. I think tickets would be fair tbh or even a vip seat.

"Musicians will benefit more if they make fans feel like they matter , no matter how little. This would have been a different story if he had given the ticket.

"Let’s not even start the topic of how late wizkids shows can start😭 2022 abuja he started around 3am. But fans remain loyal. And as for the girl I think that’s how she talks but let’s all be honest, she has a point."

Peeps criticise Wizkid’s new song

Nigerian singer Wizkid had fans and netizens talking about his incoming single "Bend" from his highly anticipated album Morayo.

A trending video showed the Afrobeats star at his recent Ladies' night party, dancing and performing to the new song.

Many who listened to the viral clip online made some harsh criticisms about the music project as they attacked the musician.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng