Nigerian music superstar Wizkid made it to the news again following a sentimental post on his Snapchat

The expecting father seemed to have a lot going through his mind as he spoke intensely about humans and trust

Fans and netizens who came across the musician’s post shared their varying takes on his statement

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, became another topic of discussion online after he shared his thoughts on trust.

The Afrobeats sensation in a moment of reflection revealed that the people he cherished most are free to act as they please.

However, Wizzy, as he is fondly called, noted that within that freedom, they should not break his trust in them.

The viral screenshot taken from his Snapchat read:

“Do as you please but don’t break my heart.”

See his post below:

This came days after snippets from his new album trended online.

Wizkid spurs reactions with quote

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shina123458:

"Big wiz don high."

livelongvado:

"Bro is begging 😂nothing we no Dey listen ur mid album."

alao_vibez:

"Davido sef no try, I don hear wizkid side of the story…how only davido go get money get sense get private jet, get music pass still Dey shine pass…even me sef no go like am."

paulexlibra:

"The most respected musician in Africa that effortlessly trended with a single post."

browniwales:

"Yaba left your patient is at it again."

wizpec_:

"EXACTLY Like ME!! Any FK na CUT OFF ."

fave_fave_:

"This one career is dead."

wire_music01:

"E don come again."

otiz_wire_:

"Na only u Dey face am ni baba drop song and leave Cho Cho Cho for VDM."

f8warrihobaby:

"As the matter dey now so na you dey do as you please, so far no break our trust with that album o! I don b@d mouth 30bg people taya bcos of you. Sha no disgr@ce me with that album. I love Sojiiiiiiiiii."

Peeps criticise Wizkid’s new song

Nigerian singer Wizkid had fans and netizens talking about his incoming single "Bend" from his highly anticipated album Morayo.

A trending video showed the Afrobeats star at his recent Ladies' night party, dancing and performing to the new song.

Many who listened to the viral clip online made some harsh criticisms about the music project as they attacked the musician.

