A young boy showed that age was just a number when delivering some fashion goals as he rocked a classy aso-oke outfit

He looked excited as he shared a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video of him wearing his attire step-by-step during his first birthday

Several netizens hailed him and likened his vibe to that of the attendees of the popular Ojude Oba festival

A young boy Hashim left netizens dazzled as he let them into his fashion world during his first birthday photoshoot session.

In a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video, Hashim wore a singlet and trousers. His aso-oke outfits were given to him in bits - from the trouser to the shirt, cap, and his black sandals.

The transition into the outfits was exciting and Hashim held a stylish black and gold walking stick which gave him a dapper look.'

He smiled at intervals, tapped his feet, and moved to the rhythm of music in the photoshoot session. Several netizens hailed him including Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola Salako.

Others noted that Hashim showed steeze and composure which was portrayed during the Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, some months ago.

Watch Zayd's outfit video below:

Netizens hype Zayd's asoke's outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Zayd's aso-oke outfit video below:

@orebelcakes:

"Fine like 1 billion. Omggg. Keep serving us, Hashim. Well done mummy."

@sweetsoven_confectioneries:

"I’m glad I share the same birthday date with His Royal Cuteness."

@folukedaramolasalako:

"Hey cuteness."

@iamadenikeabeni:

"Your royal majesty! Topnotch steeze."

@moray_glamour:

"Ojude Oba cocomelon."

@lastborn_kouture:

"Baby boy understood the assignment."

@supercent4real:

"The cutest baby, he understood the assignment."

@simply_olam:

"Is someone supporting him from the back? Because I’m wondering how he was able to sit like that without tumbling."

Young girl rocks aso-oke, sleeps off

Earlier, a little girl and her mother got netizens amused after a video of her 1st birthday photoshoot trended online.

In a video, she was seen in an excited mood as she wore an aso-oke outfit with coral beads as they prepared to go to the photo studio.

She started crying after some minutes in the studio, and her mother had to breastfeed her; when it was time to take her pictures, she slept off.

