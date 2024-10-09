A picture of Davido has been seen where he was sleeping and resting on one of his crew member's shoulder while travelling

In the photo shared on the singer's Insta story, he was fast asleep and his head on was his crew member Tycoone's shoulder

Tycoone also rested on Davido's head and they both used a brown sheet to cover their hand and body

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has warmed the hearts of his fans after a picture of him and his crew member surfaced online.

In the photo, Davido was sitting next to his crew member Tycoone and the two of them were fast asleep.

The music star, who was named the most influential brand in Africa, was seen resting his head on Tycoone's shoulder.

Tycoone also rested on Davido's head as they both enjoyed their nap. A single cover was used by the Timeless crooner and his crew member. The wrapper covered their hand and body.

Recall that Davido often travels with his crew members.

What fans said about Davido picture

Netizens reacted to the picture of Davido and his crew member sleeping while travelling. Here are some of the comments below:

@uchemaduagwu:

"Davido 001 dey so humble even while E dey sleep, Wizkid 003 no dey humble like this."

@terrydennis0226:

"Atleast we’ve confirmed he loves women."

@meplusallyourreason:

"When raised with love."

@icebeatchillz:

"He is the real super star. A real super star is a super hero. And a real hero cater for his people. #familygoals."

@monicbrass_kitchennn:

"Rich kid with clean heart."

@tos_nigeriaa:

"My body is available to use as pillow."

@realjoshblaze:

"Normally OBO na better human being."

@da_ejay001:

"My 001. Peace of mind wan wound am."

@aikscovy:

"My 001 dey smile inside sleep because he wan sign another deal wey dem reject .Business man."

@cheeoma_:

"Pride no fit allow wiz do this one nau, FC please."

Fans use Davido's video for Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Davido had surfaced online amid the drama he was having with his colleague, Wizkid.

In the recording, Davido asked why people hate him, he noted that it was not his fault that his father has money.

Fans of the music star used the video to send a message to Wizkid because their favourite had not uttered a word since the feud started.

