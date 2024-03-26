Fast and rising rapper David Bankole, Dabuilda, is working with Zazzu crooner, Portable and Gem

The trio singers worked on a song titled 'Untouchable' produced by S & D Records

The collaboration, a rap single, is seeing Portable in a new light different from what he is known for

Fast-rising singer David Bankole aka Dabuilda has paired up with popular Zazuu crooner Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, Portable, in his much-expected single.

The upcoming track features collaborations with Portable and a fast and rising talent, Gem.

Dabuilda, with musical influences like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Nas, the late Tupac Shakur, 50 Cent, and The Game, is gradually making waves in the Nigerian music industry with his style and stage command.

Dabuilda's work with Portable noted for his electrifying stage performance, introduces an exciting dynamic to the collaboration.

Watch their studio session below:

Portable's distinct style and ability to effortlessly blend various musical elements are expected to add depth and richness to the upcoming release.

On the other hand, Gem is an up-and-coming singer on the music scene, bringing his freshness to amplify further 'Untouchable'.

Gem's fresh energy and undeniable talent promise to elevate the song to new heights, making it a must-listen for music enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

S&D Records produced 'Untouchable', bringing their expertise and insight to ensure the song reaches its full potential.

With an innate talent for crafting infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, Dabuilda has earned a dedicated following and garnered recognition for his contributions to the music industry.

The combination of Dabuilda, Portable, Gem, and the producer, S&D Records, produces a fusion of talents, creativities, and passion for music.

Together, these artists are poised to deliver a track that will resonate with listeners and leave a lasting impression on the industry. It significantly impacts the music charts and cements the artists' places in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

