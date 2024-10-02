Nigerian singer Wizkid, while in a recent fight with colleague Davido, spurred another buzz around his love life

The Afrobeats star held his single listening party in London, where he revealed that he was off the market

Following that, the news about the Essence hitmaker’s marriage ignited a wide range of conflicting reactions online

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid became another hot topic on the internet after he boldly claimed he was married.

The singer declared he was officially off the market at his recent music listening party in London.

Addressing his female fans at the concert, Wiz stated that he was married.

“Baby girl, I am a married man. Don’t come close to me; I am married. I have kids at home,” the 34-year-old hitmaker said.

The news of Wizkid’s marital status spread like wildfire on the internet, with many doubting the Afroneats superstar for his remarks.

A user @iam_Hunchojay on X wrote:

“Wiz said “I’m a married man, I’ve my kids at home”, and some of you keep on saying he’s not married to. Jada P? Oya nau.”

Another tweep @realestos wrote:

“Wizkid said he’s a married man, Ola from ijube ode say Jada na baby mama, una think say na everything suppose dey internet!”

Wizkid trends across social media

Legit.ng compiled more reactions below:

heiressprincess1:

"Yes I am the wife he's talking bout and our babies are home😂😂. Make una leave oko."

ayomi___x:

"As it should be. No be “I’m on my knees” Na play play abeg😂 i dey on my period."

ig_fbb:

"Marriage they say comes with wisdom but it came with the complete opposite for this young man."

chisomm62:

"You way never do wedding Dey talk say you be married man😒.. please don’t come for me oo, I Dey quick cry."

sharon_win91:

"Marriage dey hungry this one. E no see him mate?!! You dey beef your senior."

mz__yemmy:

"Married man wey dey do like toddler."

sexyboykelvin:

"He won’t cheat like Davido if he ever truly gets married That’s a win."

