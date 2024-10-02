Nigerian singer Wizkid is trending on social media over his exchange with a female fan at his ladies-only party

The music star was captured on video as he cautioned the fan who was moving too close to him

Wizkid’s words to the lady spread on social media as netizens debated over the singer’s marital status

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, made social media headlines after he told a female fan he was married with kids.

It all happened at the Grammy-winning musician’s ladies-only party, which took place in London on October 1.

A video from the event made the rounds on social media. It showed Wizkid being surrounded by several of his female fans. However, one of the ladies seemed to get extraordinarily close to the star boy.

In the clip, Wizkid took a pause from singing into the microphone to tell the lady that she should not move too close to him because he is a married man with kids.

In his words:

“Baby I’m a married man, don’t come close to me, I’m married, my kids are at home.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Wizkid cautions lady

The video of Wizkid warning a female fan not to move too close to him quickly spread on social media and raised interesting comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep said Wizkid’s statement felt like a sub:

Abido Shaker said Wizkid is not like other celebs who sleep around:

Nuggetman said Wiz wishes to be married like Davido:

Money said Wizkid still cheats on his woman:

Laredo said Wizkid wants to become a skitmaker:

Bryt said Wizkid wishes to be married:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

aone.ayo1:

“He’s a man of Principles 😂❤️🦅.”

De_1_mayor:

“See who una wan take serious 😂😂😂 nah this guy fit una..... U come for him u collect 😂.”

Majorsiz:

“Man don marry Jada lowkey 😂.”

Maradoga1604:

“Both of them just dey drop mid songs dey beef each other too 😭😂.”

Lynda_chioma_anthony_:

“Davido is still the father.”

cletus_annie_oge:

“My married man😂😍❤️❤️ baby don't go close to him pls.”

w.ii.s.dd.o.m:

“When baba marry?”

Adelakuntufayl:

“This guy is really a fan of vawulence. 😂”

presh.nickie:

“You gotta love this man😂😂😂. He doesn't go through corners, like "you know who"😌”

Wizkid slams Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid took to Elon Musk's X to hurl shades at his rival Davido following his newly released song.

Legit.ng reported that David Adeleke, aka Davido, made his fans' day by making an important announcement via his official social media page.

Following the snippet, Davido shared on his Instagram account, Wizkid in an X post, he bragged about his influence and claimed that his rival had dropped another "mid song".

