Dammy Krane found a way to make it into the Wizkid–Davido heated debate currently going on online

Legit.ng reported that the Made in Lagos hitmaker, in a recent of tweet called the Unavialbe siner new names

Following that, Dammy, known for his antagonism toward Davido, shared his take on the fight

Nigeria singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane, appears not to be done with his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, even after his public apology.

In a recent post online, Dammy Krane poked Davido with the new names Wizkid gave him.

Dammy Krane supported Wizkid's new name for Davido. Credit: @wizkid, @davido, @worldstar

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid criticised Davido’s first single of the year and called him “Frogido” while bragging about his influence in the industry.

This was triggered after the two collided and announced the release of a song on October 1. Wizkid proclaimed the date first, and Davido followed suit.

Dammy Krane, using the social media platform Twitter, now known as X, questioned who Frigodo was, wondering whether it was Davido, whom he referred to as his debtor.

He wrote: “Who’s Frigodo? Owe be owe?”.

See the post below:

Dammy Krane spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brendanukagod__:

"Without David some people can never be seen in this industry we all know that."

_lordxx001:

"Tbh, wizkid is doing too much. It's giving obsession at this point."

marshall__30bg:

"Fc told us this wizkid is mature, He suppose sue him fan base for defamation of character."

hanny_tony_:

"No be your fault , na person wey been beg make them release you."

iamiyiola___:

"Y’all didn’t say anything when one of David’s crew member came for wiz but when wizkid replied you guys said he’s a clout chaser smh."

luxury_wigs_by_mercy:

Fc told us this wizkid is mature, he suppose sue him fan base to court for defamation of character cus."

irenejob:

"001 for a reason. Congratulations OBO Goliath represents those who take a stand against the God of Heaven. May God take care of every Goliath troubling David, his family and his career."

realabigailben:

"OBO announced he’s puma collection and fc and their papa dey on chokehold??? Damnn. OBO seriously cashing out tall ranting 😂😂 🪣🪣🪣🪣 fc and their princess Pepsi oops 🙊 popsy tears."

bigsnowpapi_official:

"Superstar dey beef superstar ex-convict with past glory won shook mouth put."

a_switch993:

"Davido con be like CR7. Wizkid con be like carragher instead make he be like Messi."

Dammy Krane claims Portable is more relevant than Wizkid

The Nigerian singer caused a buzz on social media after he asserted that the Street-pop star Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable Zazu, is currently more relevant than Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Dammy Krane, who recently weighed in on the viral drama between Davido and BNXN, said Nigerian-British rapper Skepta played a role in Portable’s current relevance.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable and Skepta's song, Tony Montana, had hit over a million streams in 3 days.

Source: Legit.ng