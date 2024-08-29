A man has compared Wizkid's football skills to that of Messi and Ronaldo after an old video of him surfaced online

In the post, the singer was seen dribbling the people he was playing with as he tried to score a goal

The man noted that Wizkid would have been packing Ballon D'or like water because he can play the game well

An old video of former Afro beat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has surfaced online.

In the post shared by a fan known as Starboy Gucci, he noted that there was nothing that Wizkid has not done in this life.

Wizkid shows football skills in old video.

Another fan of the Grammy Award winner reacted to Starboy Gucci's observation about Wizkid. He said that God saved Messi and Ronaldo, that Wizkid made it in music. He added that the Ojuelegba crooner would have packed Ballon D'or like water.

Wizkid dribbles players

In the video, Wizkid was seen playing football with full energy. He dribbled some players with his great skills as he attempted to score a goal.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and short on the football field.

Recall that the talented singer had opened up about his love for football in the past. He said he discarded football for music.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail old video of Wizkid's skill

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the old video of Wizkid playing football. Here are some of the comments below:

@tawaf5050:

"En shierey e no fit make departmental team."

@richi.ee7:

"Nawa o, some people dem too do oo."

@therealtbash:

"Wetin e play?"

@goke_official_:

"Na so dem dey tackle?"

@rich_clk:

"Man like Nikolas Jackson.'

@dapsin27:

"They guy no mark ham him just dey follow ham ni."

@oluwasmart_ajuwa:

"All this yeyefc sha.

@spendingongad:

"Lol na wetin he for dey play for premier league be this."

@lucas_ugoh:

"Person wey dem go shade."

@99hollar:

"Neymar seff no get Baloon d’or.."

Wizkid visits Tottenham Hotspur

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Wizkid at Tottenham Hotspur stadium ahead of his show in the UK trended on the Nigerian social media space.

In one of the clips, Wizkid was seen showing off his fun side, and he juggled football like a professional.

Wizkid's Tottenham show was to take place on July 29, where he will be putting Nigeria and Afrobeats on the world map once again.

