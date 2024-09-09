Nigerian veteran singer Charly Boy spurred emotions online as he spoke fondly of his friendship with Sound Sultan

The Ninja Bike hitmaker, in an Instagram post, spoke on the moments they shared and how much it meant to him

The Afrobeat star shared pictures of him and the departed artist as he reminisced over their shared times

Nigerian veteran singer Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, best known as Charly Boy, has spoken about the moments he shared with late singer Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, also known as Sound Sultan.

The Afrobeat star revealed that the departed was one of his closest friends, and he enjoyed his comparison.

Charley Boy remembered the late Sound Sultan. Credit: @soundsultan, @areafada1

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, he described Sound Sultan as an exceptionally loving friend and their bond as warm.

He wrote:

“I remember my very warm friendship with one of the Greats. Sound Sultan.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Farida Fasasi, the widow of the late Sound Sultan, clocked 40 and informed her fans about the great development.

The mum of three, who lost her husband in 2021 after a long battle with illness, posted a beautiful picture she took with her kids to mark her special day.

In the image, they all wore black T-shirts and green trousers as they posed for the camera.

See his post below:

Sound Sultan spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

shoniyi1:

"Keep resting in power akogun,activist.. tanks areafada 4 remembering always..I miss u lanre omo fasasi."

Eglinton:

"RIP Mr Sound Sultan, really love 💖 you that year, when i and Captain ADEBAYO DOSUNMU came to your house, continue to rest in Peace brother. May God Almighty keep your children and wife safe."

mrwillcoxx:

"Long live sultan🔥 One day Bush meat go catch the hunter."

iamestherqueen:

"Mr. Jagagbantis! Keep resting King!"

gitto.agudee:

"Unforgettable."

ahlajipedro19:

"May his gentle soul continue to rest."

g_powerphotography:

"Baba u are a Great man..."

madarockachi:

"He was a good sweet soul like you Daddy! #ripsoundsultan."

US consulate remembers Sound Sultan's death

American Consulate in Nigeria recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary multi-talented artist Abdul Ganiu Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, following his demise.

The singer gave up the ghost on July 11, 2021, after succumbing to angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, a throat cancer,

The singer died at 44, leaving behind his wife, Farida Fasasi, and their three kids.

