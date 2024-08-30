Nigerian singer Dammy Krane buzzed the internet with his next line of action following his release from prison

Recall that the controversial act was arrested by his colleague Davido over things he said against him and his marriage

Dammy, after his public apology, went on to make an announcement that has since got netizens reacting differently

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has announced the launch of a prison reform foundation following his release from prison.

Legit.ng reported that Dammy was arrested by Afroebats superstar Davido over defamation claims and publishing slanderous material about his colleague.

This was after he accused Davido of murder and claimed that he was marrying his wife Chioma because she found him cheating.

Fortunately for him, Davido released him from prison custody after popular social media activist Verydarkman intervened.

In his first public remark, Dammy expressed his admiration for Verydarkman. He stated that he understood he had said many inappropriate things and apologised.

Dammy is making good use of his second chance after being released. On Elon Mussk’s X, he announced that he would establish a jail reform foundation for the illegally detained and noted that freedom is priceless.

His words:

“I’M STARTING A PRISON REFORM FOUNDATION FOR THE ILLEGALLY DETAINED #FreedomIsPriceless.”

See his post below:

Dammy Krane spurs reactions

VDM pampers Dammy Krane in his salon

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, displayed his humanity following the misunderstanding between musicians Davido and Dammy Krane.

In a video shared on the internet sensation's page, he is seen in a salon styling Dammy Krane’s dreadlocks shortly after the artist's release.

VDM, who previously revealed his passion for hairstyling, was shown doing what he loves best, leaving netizens to praise his kind gesture.

