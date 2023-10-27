Singer Falz has clocked a new age, and he is so over the moon that he posted a few pictures to mark it

He wrote in the caption of his post that he is plus ten and tagged it as his 'Jordan' year as he claims he is 23

Fans have taken to the comment section of his post to congratulate him on his birthday and wish him well

Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana, known by his stage name Falz, is excited to celebrate his birthday. He took to Instagram to post three new pictures of himself commemorating his birthday.

In the first picture, which was in black and white, the singer wore a white suit with his signature glass. The second was more dramatic as he was looking more handsome and fresh. The third picture was also in black and white.

Falz Marks Birthday. Photo Credit @falzthebhadguy

Source: Instagram

Falz says he is 23

The singer told his fans that he is plus ten, but they should not be confused because he was marking his Jordan year, which means he is celebrating his 23rd birthday and the best year of his life.

See Falz's birthday post here:

Reactions trail Fal's birthday post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by singer Folarin. Many congratulated him and wished him well. Here are some of the comments below.

@theonlychigul:

"My guy, May your days be long and happy."

@busola_oke:

"Happy birthday Omo Ologo x 1 million God bless you more."

@__eglahhh:

"Birthday blessings Folarin."

@deejayneptune:

"Happy birthday brother."

@adedamee:

"Happy birthday dearest."

@koredebello:

"Happy birthday Bahd man ."

@realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday to the Bahd Guy himself more life."

i@amdarniel:

"Birthday blessings bhad guy."

@bimboademoye:

"A real G. Happy birthday Folarin . Loads of love. Thank you for always being amazing ."

@debbybillions1:

"Happy Birthday my fave, Keep Soaring."

