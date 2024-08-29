Mohbad's family through their lawyer has written a new petition to the Inspector General of Police about the late singer's case

The family accused the police of mishandling the case and that they were delaying their efforts in seeking justice

The singer's family demanded for the replacement and probe of all the police officers in charge of the late singer's case

The family of late Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has taken a new step in their quest for justice for the late singer.

In a new development, the family through their lawyer have petitioned the Inspector General of police about the case.

In a post shared by Temilola Sobola, it was reported that they have demanded for the replacement and probe of all the police officers involved in the case.

According to them, the officers in charge mishandled the crime scene and allowed potential evidence to be destroyed.

Mohbad family shares secret

In the post, it was stated that Mohbad installed a functioning Close Circuit Television (CCTV) at his flat. However, it was removed after his death and the officers in charge of the case kept mute about the incident.

The report also explained that Mohbad's father has been denied a police report when he wanted to take the singer's corpse to the morgue.

It was further revealed that Mohbad's phone was not explored, and the police didn't seal the late music star's house.

Recall that Mohbad died in his prime at 27 in September 2023.

Below is the post:

What fans said about the development

Reactions have trailed the new demand of Mohbad's family. Here are some of the comments below:

@yesudidit:

"Now the family is ready for real business. Not those market dance parade they’ve been doing."

@iamtanyagoke:

"Is this not what he should have focused on at the initial stage, instead of fighting his daughter in law for DNA. Anyway, whatever it is, Wunmi did not kill her husband. Jossy is just using all these to delay and cash out more on tiktok."

@ajoke6820:

"Good move , justice for one is justice for all."

@arigold_affordables:

"One thing I know for sure is, Mohbad will not die in vain. He’ll surely get justice."

@onoriobedisi:

"Good talk. If they cover Wummi then those officers will have to pay for their negligences and unprofessionalism. GOD go expose all that are involved in the demise of moh."

@alaofunmi:

"All is see in this Moh Case,God Almighty is the one that will give him justice. Keep resting Oba Imole .

@best_akomz:

"This is very good. Not the bullying they have been doing on the media. Kudoz to the legal team."

@ridorh_bnxn1:

"Wunmi ewon na prison."

