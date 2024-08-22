Yhemo Lee Hilariously Pranks Family With Swollen Face Days Before His Wedding, Clip Triggers Many
- Several reactions have trailed a prank video of Nigerian nightlife king, Yhemo Lee on social media
- The social media influencer, who is set to get traditionally hitched on Wednesday, August 28 posted his swollen face on his official Snapchat page
- Clip of the newly married man has caused many to ask questions as Yhemo Lee did not add a caption to it
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Snapchat video of Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemoo, has caused an uproar among his fans on social media, as it was unexpected.
Yhemo Lee, who had his court wedding a couple of days ago and is set to get married traditionally on August 28, posted a video of his swollen face on his official Snap chat account.
In the video, it was quite obvious that one side of Yhemo Lee's face was super swollen while the other looked a bit calm.
The nightlife boss, who was also a guest at Biesloaded's wedding over the weekend, however, revealed in another chat that the clip was the result of a prank he played on his family earlier.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Although fans were relieved that the video was only a prank, many wonder what the reaction would be if something similar were to happen in the future.
Watch the clip here:
Yhemo Lee spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@_keda_bakes_:
"I knew it was prank....who wan beat yhemo Lee for lagos."
@legendpaapi:
"Bro if you finish clean the makeup because you go do this wedding by force."
@fisayo___19:
"When it becomes real, people will take it as prank also."
@deegeneral:
"Until them k*ll one of th3se prankstars una no go test."
@big_adewealth:
"Wetin una wan call am before."
@iammusa_mao:
"I no fit believe anything for social media again."
Businessman gifts Yhemo Lee 10 cows
Meanwhile, Nigerian actor Yhemo Lee was gifted 10 huge cows by businessman Fekomi ahead of his wedding.
The movie star recently got legally married to his bae, Thayour B, with a reception party to be held later in August.
Many Nigerians were drawn to photos and videos of the big cows and their prices.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng