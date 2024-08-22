Several reactions have trailed a prank video of Nigerian nightlife king, Yhemo Lee on social media

The social media influencer, who is set to get traditionally hitched on Wednesday, August 28 posted his swollen face on his official Snapchat page

Clip of the newly married man has caused many to ask questions as Yhemo Lee did not add a caption to it

A Snapchat video of Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemoo, has caused an uproar among his fans on social media, as it was unexpected.

Yhemo Lee, who had his court wedding a couple of days ago and is set to get married traditionally on August 28, posted a video of his swollen face on his official Snap chat account.

Yhemo Lee scares the family with swollen face. Credit: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

In the video, it was quite obvious that one side of Yhemo Lee's face was super swollen while the other looked a bit calm.

The nightlife boss, who was also a guest at Biesloaded's wedding over the weekend, however, revealed in another chat that the clip was the result of a prank he played on his family earlier.

Although fans were relieved that the video was only a prank, many wonder what the reaction would be if something similar were to happen in the future.

Watch the clip here:

Yhemo Lee spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_keda_bakes_:

"I knew it was prank....who wan beat yhemo Lee for lagos."

@legendpaapi:

"Bro if you finish clean the makeup because you go do this wedding by force."

@fisayo___19:

"When it becomes real, people will take it as prank also."

@deegeneral:

"Until them k*ll one of th3se prankstars una no go test."

@big_adewealth:

"Wetin una wan call am before."

@iammusa_mao:

"I no fit believe anything for social media again."

Businessman gifts Yhemo Lee 10 cows

Meanwhile, Nigerian actor Yhemo Lee was gifted 10 huge cows by businessman Fekomi ahead of his wedding.

The movie star recently got legally married to his bae, Thayour B, with a reception party to be held later in August.

Many Nigerians were drawn to photos and videos of the big cows and their prices.

Source: Legit.ng