Nigerian international music star Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, recently shared how he maintains relationships with his friends, family, and acquaintances.

During an interview with Lyrics Inspire, Wizkid revealed that he had used the same phone for over eight years.

He confirmed that the number he used before releasing Ojuelegba is the same one he still uses.

Wizkid also shared that he recently had to get another phone as his contact list was packed, and he needed more space for other things.

"I have blocked a lot of people" - Wizkid

During the conversation, the singer shared how he has tried maintaining sanity with people's access to him.

Big Wiz noted that only a few people have his number, but he revealed that he blocks people he considers pests.

In other words, he means that when some people start calling and disturbing him too much, he blocks them from being able to reach him.

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that a viral picture of Wizkid's third babymama, Jada P flaunting her growing baby bump.

Watch an excerpt of the viral interview below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's interview:

@wakawell.ex:

"U do anyhow u collect blocking."

@lilpzee1:

"Wow! Same number for over 8 years, na can't be me."

@adasexy_:

"One thing with Ayodeji is his always no 1 in everything.. always no 1.."

@adegboyega_isaac910:

"Wizkid remains the greatest."

@cknba007:

"Big Wiz forever."

@mubbystoner77:

"Aje Bigwiz them no fit run your race oo at all wonle gbege si."

@akin_chase:

"You wan dey pester Big Wiz kee. Collect blocking straight."

@saint_nuel:

"Wizkid must be there father."

