Mr Jollof has reacted to the way Air Peace treats its customers as he issued some stern warnings to the airline

The comedian said the airline constantly delay flights and just apologises to its customer without bearing any cost

He called on the Minister of Aviation to sanction airlines that derive joy in treating their passengers anyhow

Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, has called out Air Peace over their constant flight delay.

In a post on social media, he complained that the airline was fond of delaying flights and asked who would bear the loss.

Mr Jollof calls out Air Peace. Photo credit @mrjollof/@flyairpeace

Source: Instagram

According to the humour merchant, who praised Burna Boy a few months ago, if the airline cannot continue in business, they should try point of sales business (POS).

He called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace in Nigeria, Festus Keyamo to sanction all airlines maltreating customers.

Mr Jollof shares experience

In the recording, Mr Jollof noted that he takes flights to save time, but Air Peace would still delay him and say sorry in a lazy way.

He also explained that he had flown the airline for more than 50 times this year, yet they derive pleasure in offending him. The comedian also said that he once booked a flight for 3pm to Abuja, but he was delayed till 9:30 pm.

The man, who likes calling out celebrities, noted that Air Peace only said the delay was due to operational issues and schedule maintenance. He asked if they have enough aircraft to service their customers.

See the post here:

