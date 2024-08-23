The video has emerged of late Aduke Gold's band manager where he revealed some secrets about her

According to him, the late singer suffered greatly when she was alive as she used to get beaten a lot

The man added that she used to bottle up a lot of emotions and kept things to herself too much, without telling people

More details have emerged about the life that late gospel singer, Aduke Gold, lived before her sudden and unfortunate death.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer died on Monday August, 11, 2024 and the news about her death was announced the following day.

In a recording sighted online by Legit.ng, the late gospel singer's band manager opened up about her. According to him, Aduke Gold used to keep things to herself a lot. If not, she might be alive today.

He added that she used to tell him things before, but when she got to the stage where she was having a boyfriend, she stopped opening up to people.

The man added that Aduke Gold rarely fights for herself, he used to be the one fighting for her, even when others are cheating her.

Band Manger says more secrets

In the video, the manager added that Aduke Gold suffered a lot and was often beaten anytime she gets back home after a singing engagement.

Though, he didn't say who used to maltreat the music artist. He became emotional and stopped speaking about her.

Manager recalls hearing about her death

In the clip, the man said that he was on location when he got a call around 2am but didn't pick it because he felt it was odd to be called at that hour.

He got another call the following morning that Aduke Gold had died. He had to hurriedly leave the film location.

Recall that clips from the burial of the late gospel singer surfaced online on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Below is the video:

