Fans have remembered late Mohbad after seeing an old clip of him singing and praising Abu Abel

In the recording, Mohbad, was in a car when he sighted Abu Abel and started praising and singing for him

He told the real estate businessman that he was coming to see him later and smiled at him in the video

An old video of Nigerian singer, Imole Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has stirred emotions after it surfaced online.

In the clip, the late singer was seen singing and praising real estate businessman, Abu Abel. He said that the businessman was part of presidential Obama's team as he smiled in the video.

Old video of Mohbad singing for Abu Abel surfaces. Photo credit @iammobad/@abuabel

Source: Instagram

The late singer, who death sparked off a paternity mess, told Abu Abel that he was coming to see him later before driving off.

Abu Abel smiles at Mohbad

In the viral video, Abu Abel was obviously enjoying the music that he smiled at the singer and gave a thumbs up to Mohbad.

The clip sparked emotions in the comments section that some fans had to curse late Mohbad's former record label.

Recall that Mohbad died in his prime at the age of 27. Many controversies sprang up after his death.

Below is the clip:

How fans reacted to Mohbad's old video

Reactions have trailed the old video of the singer praising Abu Abel. Here are some of the comments below:

@___bundle___:

"It hurts me that good people don’t live longer."

@comfortjohn34:

"Imole keep resting on legend forever dear to our heart."

@oluwapelumi_80:

"This guy tooo good, Seyi vibe dey learn with Zino."

@talk2rita:

"Them kill this champ for nothing."

@signhuncho:

"Omo the voice the smile everything sha. RIP Champ."

@___mahlo001:

"Keep rest on IMOLE. World will never forget u. Legend."

@otmtv1:

"None of them fight for am now."

@dj_any001:

"E no go better for Malians record label ."

@i.chie2447

"Samlary eyan Osama bin Laden ans Marlian records no go better."

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing singer

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng